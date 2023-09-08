Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 15:33

The Petrópolis group, owner of the beer brands Itaipava, Crystal and Petra, presented on Wednesday, 6th, a second proposal for a judicial recovery plan. The document, delivered to the 5th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro, provides for the payment of debts of around R$ 5.5 billion with continuity of operations.

According to sources, a first version had already been presented within the legal period of 60 days after the Court authorized the Judicial Recovery (RJ) on April 13. But, at a meeting of creditors held last week, the group’s representatives themselves requested a postponement of the presentation of a new document until yesterday. With the new proposal in hand, the creditors will assess and vote on whether or not to accept it next Monday, the 11th.

Among the measures listed in the new proposal for the payment of debts are the sale of isolated production units (UPIs), as part of the truck fleet, part or all of the energy assets, in addition to the “granting of terms and special conditions for the payment of obligations” and “equalization of financial charges”.

According to the documents delivered yesterday, the plan also provides that the group’s companies can obtain new resources “from creditors, financial institutions, investors or others interested in making contributions to the companies”, provided that the operations do not interfere with the execution of the RJ. .

Grupo Petrópolis holds a 13% share of the country’s beer market and claims to be responsible for more than 24,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect ones, in addition to having collected more than R$ 20 billion from public coffers in the period from 2018 to 2022.

The group alleges a liquidity crisis due to a sharp reduction in revenue linked to the drop in sales, which fell from 31.2 million hectoliters of beverages sold in 2020 to 24.1 million hectoliters in 2022.

classes of creditors

For labor creditors, amounts of up to 150 minimum wages will be paid in 12 installments, the first of which will be BRL 6,600 and the other 11 in equal amounts up to the limit of BRL 198,000, without discount and corrected by the IPCA since the date of approval of the termination, and without a grace period. Exceeding these values ​​will respect specific conditions.

Creditors with a real guarantee who do not choose to be classified as suppliers or financial collaborators will be paid with a discount of 70% on top of the face value of the credit, monetary restatement varying according to the currency, and grace period until 2035. If it is in real, restatement by the IPCA with a ceiling of 1.5% per year.

Unsecured creditors, who are not labor creditors and do not have a real guarantee, will have to choose within ten days between two payment options. In the first, called A, BRL 10,000 will be paid per creditor within 30 days of approval and, in the second, payment will be made with a 70% discount on the face value of the credit, grace period until 2035 and correction under the same terms as the secured creditors, depending on the currency.

Within the same period (ten days), creditors that are small companies or micro-enterprises, and do not fit into any of the above classes, must choose to receive R$ 3,500 in 30 days or receive the credit amount with a discount from 70% until 2035 adjusted by the IPCA up to 1.5% per year.

collaborating creditors

Debt payment conditions become more advantageous for creditors who choose to act as collaborating creditors, continuing to provide services or products to the companies of the Petrópolis group. In these cases, the facilities vary according to the class, but the grace periods are significantly reduced, to 36 months or less, the discount decreases or ends and the credits are paid in increasing installments, which add up to 84 months.

But, to reach the condition, these creditors have to approve the plan in a meeting, accept the commitment of not litigating during the course of the process and meet at least one of several criteria, such as providing for more than five years or continuing to provide under the same conditions. prior to the RJ or those given to competing companies.

According to Renato Scardoa, a partner at Scardoa e Del Sole Advogados, who represents a group of supplier creditors, this is one of the most debated points in the Petrópolis Group’s RJ process. For the lawyer, there is uncertainty regarding the definition of collaborating creditors, which was resolved by the creation of a letter of intent to be filled out by them, but which still does not have a clear automatic character. These creditors ask for greater guarantees that they will be considered collaborators in the process before joining the plan.