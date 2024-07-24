Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 20:22

Judge Leonardo Fernandes dos Santos, of the 3rd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo), accepted the request for extrajudicial recovery of Cervejaria Paulistânia to renegotiate debts totaling R$31 million.

The company says that the financial crisis it is facing is related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other reasons. The decision, dated July 19, establishes that, for a period of 180 days, enforcement actions filed against the company and any other attempt to retain, seize, attach, search and seizure of assets of Cervejaria Paulistânia will be suspended.

According to the law firm Moraes Jr. Advogados, of partners Cybelle Guedes Campos and Odair de Moraes Júnior, among Paulistânia’s main creditors are Banco do Brasil, Santander, Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco. The firm is the same one that represented Casa do Pão de Queijo in the judicial recovery accepted by the court, in addition to companies such as Raiola and TNG also for the same reason.

Paulistânia is a Bier & Wein brand created in 2009 by Marcelo Stein. It is a craft beer that pays homage to the city of São Paulo and its history. Among the various labels are the Interlagos Race Track, Marco Zero (a monument in Praça da Sé that marks the beginning of the streets and highways), as well as Trem das Onze and Semana de Arte Moderna, among others.

Since 1993, well before the creation of Paulistânia, Bier & Wein has been importing, distributing and managing special beers from brands such as Erdinger, La Trappe, Kriek Boon, HB Hofbräu München and others. It was the experience with imported beers that led Stein to create Paulistânia.

Stein was unsuccessfully sought to comment on the matter.

Crisis and difference between judicial and extrajudicial recovery

In its request for extrajudicial recovery, the company claimed that the current crisis is a reflection of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Paulistânia says that 50% of its sales are destined for bars and restaurants. In addition, it links the crisis to the high cost of international freight, inflation and the rise in the cost of credit.

Judicial recovery is characterized by a process in which the debtor files a lawsuit in which he informs that he will present a plan to pay all his creditors.

In an out-of-court recovery, as is the case with Paulistânia, although the first step is to negotiate outside the courts, it must be approved by the courts to come into effect. It does not need to be negotiated with all creditors, but it becomes valid for everyone once it is approved.

This form of debt renegotiation can reduce the length of the process and also make it faster than judicial recovery.

Extrajudicial recovery involves a more limited intervention when compared to judicial recovery, since the focus is on negotiations between the company and creditors, without the need for judicial monitoring. This makes the process faster and with lower costs.