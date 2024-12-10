The project Circular Breweries, promoted by Estrella Galiciacloses this 2024 with a total of 701 participating stores. Of all of them, 461 have obtained the Circularly Sustainable Brewery (CCS) seal, a badge that recognizes their commitment to sustainability, the circular economy and eco-efficiency.

Through joint work with Estrella Galicia, by the end of 2024 they have already implemented more than 1,800 sustainable actions since the beginning of the project, “which will avoid the emission of 316 tons of CO2 and the consumption of water equivalent to 20 Olympic swimming pools,” reports the company Hijos de Rivera.

“All this as a result of the thermal envelope, energy efficiency and water saving actions implemented in the premises,” he adds. It does so on the occasion of the presentation of this data at an event held at the MEGA Museum. which included the participation of Manel Pérez, director of Trade Marketing at Hijos de Riveraand Alicia Fernández, Senior Director of the Sustainability Area at Valora Consultores.

The company explains that “these figures show that the Spanish hospitality industry is moving steadily towards the circular economy”, which highlights that, in this sense, and73% of the affiliated breweries have FSC/PEFC certified paper and cardboard products.

Likewise, 84% use sustainable food packaging for their take away or delivery services, 79% report complete waste segregation and 81% have implemented the complete returnable portfolio of Hijos de Rivera.