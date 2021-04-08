The commitment that the Virgen del Alcázar Hospital has had since its inception with quality and continuous improvement has allowed it to advance towards the achievement of different accreditations in terms of quality, environment and patient safety, being the first private clinic in the Region which implemented a Quality Management System according to the ISO 9001 Standard.

In the same way, in 2006 the certification in the Environmental Management system was obtained, according to the ISO 14001: 2004 Standard, proving that the Hospital complies with the requirements that said European regulation establishes, guaranteeing that the waste management of the center is performed in accordance with the law.

However, our desire to improve the environment has made us evolve towards management schemes that, although voluntary, ensure the protection of our environment and provide the framework in which our activities must be developed to guarantee compliance with the requirements. defined in an Environmental Management System. It is precisely this desire to improve that we are most proud of, as it led us to achieve registration in the EMAS Registry of the Region of Murcia in 2016, being the first hospital in the community to do so.