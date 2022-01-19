Parents deceived by the shops: certified FFP2 child masks do not exist. Those on the market are not safe

FFP2 masks for children, is it right to buy them or not? Since the obligation to wear FFP2 masks in the busiest places has begun, many parents have started looking for pediatric ones. And to buy them in the various shops that took advantage of the “moment”.

They do not exist the FFP2 masks for children, those on the market they are not certified.

He thought about it Strip The News to rekindle the spotlight on the subject. During one of the last episodes, the correspondent of the television broadcast Moreno Morello spoke about the subject.

In recent months, the police have seized numerous loads of masks without certification, passed off as devices for children.

The words “Kids”, “Pediatric”, “For children” confuse the parent who buys the FFP2 mask, believing he is protect better their child at school. But that’s not the case at all.

There are no certified FFP2 masks simply because they originally were produced for adults carrying out certain jobs, respecting the standard to EN 149: 2001 + A: 2009. So they are not suitable for a child’s face.

FFP2 masks for children: the words of Ruggero Lensi

There are no pediatric devices of this kind that are safe for infants in Europe. Also the director of the Italian Standardization Body, theUNI, wanted to better explain the topic to the microphones of Striscia La Notizia. Below, the words of Ruggero Lensi:

FFP2 filter masks have been placed on the European Union market as respiratory protective devices for workers. So there are no certified FFP2s for children. Minors were not considered normal because they are not workers and some parameters are only suitable for adults. There are FFP2 of small size, but they cannot be considered valid for children.

Many have tried to circumvent this by applying the wording SMALL on the packaging. That is masks for adults of small size, but which in any case are not suitable for children.

Not only that, non-certified FPP2 devices for children in stores have much higher costs compared to those for adults, which now have a price of 0.75 cents.