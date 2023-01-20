Today, the classic video game market is complicated, with prices rising rapidly, and this means that fewer and fewer people even dare to ask on the gray market for a title from their childhood. And an accident has just happened with a copy of the classic game, specifically with one of Pokemon yellow.

A sealed and certified copy of the title was recently sold by WATA, this means that it is in better than new condition, as it left the factory and has been kept in this condition for years. However, the owner of the game was surprised to see how the customs of USA it left the game in a state that would make any collector swoon.

This was explained by CEO of Nightdive Studios, Stephen Kick, without understanding the need to also break the cardboard practically in half.

Friend of mine received this sealed and graded original copy of Pokemon Yellow… US Customs:

Broke the acrylic case

Ripped and discarded the seal

SLICED the front of the box off Maybe they weren’t fans of @TheWataGames ? pic.twitter.com/lGs1qC1RIF — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) January 19, 2023

Something that is not clear is if customs should replace the cost of the package in such situations, or if they have the right to treat the packages as they please. But if nothing can be done, the user would have lost thousands of dollars due to the misuse of the product. And obviously, the game loses a lot of its value by being out of the box and plastic.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Ordering things over the internet is always a risky sport, since they can send things well packed or also as pork rinds, in this case they made a massacre. I hope customs will replace the money valued by that certified copy.