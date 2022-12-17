delivered certificates to producers from Morelos, granted by the auxiliary animal health agency, Livestock Professionals of Morelos (PPM),

Certification which guarantees the consumer the monitoring of standards that ensure the health of animals destined for the production and obtaining of products and by-products for human consumption.

“Wide recognition and sincere congratulations for their work, effort and commitment to help maintain their livestock production units, in addition to the generational replacement,” said Katia Isabel Herrera, head of the Secretariat for Agricultural Development (Sedagro).

They recognized the Field Technicians, for his outstanding contribution in this activity that undoubtedly allows good quality food to be brought to the tables of the people of Morelos.

Almost 80 production units of honey, dairy cattle, goat milk, cattle, rabbits, quail eggs and for dishes, broilers, pigs and ducks for consumption, received this certification.

From the municipalities of Huitzilac, Jantetelco, Mazatepec, Tlaquiltenango, Xochitepec, Emiliano Zapata, Xoxocotla, Puente de Ixtla, Cuautla, Yautepec, Ayala, Ocuituco, Temixco, Cuernavaca, Jiutepec Jojutla, Atlatlahucan, Axochiapan, Tepalcingo, among others.