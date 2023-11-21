Hours and hours on the phone and on Whatsapp for recipes, certificates and consultations that ‘steal’ time for visits. It is the life of the doctor, of “one in three white coats”, of paediatricians of free choice and of specialists who are victims of the bureaucratic tasks of the profession. “Almost 20 hours a week, around 80 in a month, to manage situations that could easily be delegated to a digital platform.” They are some data from an unpublished survey carried out by Datanalysis on 1,000 general practitioners, paediatricians, specialists and general managers. The results were presented today in Rome, during the conference ‘From prevention to waiting lists. How digital tools can create new value in healthcare’, promoted and organized by MioDottore Connect, the second annual event of the ‘Healthcare leaders’ cycle.

Telemedicine is popular

The research analyzed many points, among which a ‘return to the past’ stands out. He indicates for example that, among the various assistance options, “almost all doctors, generalists and specialists, still consider in-person visits to be the most reliable. Telemedicine is liked, although more by specialists, around 25% of whom believes it should be strengthened. Primary care professionals, family doctors and paediatricians of free choice – we read – instead believe it is essential to focus on the relaunch of prevention (25%) and on the simplification and reduction of the bureaucratic burden (23%). “territorial healthcare, the intervention considered a priority by over 30% of the doctors interviewed is that of increasing the number of professionals, family doctors and specialists, while for 25% it is essential to increase the number of health homes”.

“Technological innovation has two implications in terms of impact on the functionality and sustainability of the system – explained Americo Cicchetti, general director of health planning at the Ministry of Health – Product innovation tends to increase the costs of care, evidently with enormous benefits for the health of the citizens who can access it. But it is process innovation that can guarantee the continuation of the mission of the National Health Service, and therefore the guarantee of its sustainability. From services in the area, to the home, to telemedicine, which we necessarily have to implement”.

“Today platforms like MioDottore guarantee another further, very important objective: that of creating integration between the skills distributed between professions through team work – added Cicchetti – To achieve all this there is a need for a technological base and innovate the skills of professionals. Just as it is important to involve citizens, who are increasingly closer to digital, but aware that the elderly population may encounter some obstacles. A debate on the potential of the use of digital platforms and on everything that fluidifies the relationships between professionals, the health system and citizens”.

According to the white coats interviewed, “the use of a digital health platform that allows you to book visits and checks could influence local and hospital healthcare, first of all by reducing waiting lists (about 34% of doctors say this) and, secondly subordinate, preventing the need for hospitalization (25%)”. This is confirmed by Barbara Cittadini, national president of Aiop, the Italian private hospital association. “In a process, now indispensable and unpostponable – he highlighted – of digitalisation and modernization of the healthcare and hospital sector, digital platforms for booking visits and checks, integrating the relationship between doctor and patient, represent a very effective tool for managing the assistance: from the prevention of hospital admissions to the remote management of assistance and treatments, digital platforms can also be a valid ally for the management of waiting lists, ensuring that citizens’ demand for assistance is managed according to principles of equity access”.

Among the distinctive elements of these online platforms for booking visits and check-ups, doctors cited the possibility of reducing phone calls and messages (30% of family doctors and 35% of specialists) and the saving of time that can be dedicated to clinical activities (26% of generalist doctors and 35% of specialists). “Today, however, the issue is not only the opportunity to have support for a better organization of work – specified Nicola Calabrese, treasurer of the Italian Federation of Family Doctors (Fimmg) – but rather a professional tool that supports the general practitioner in the path of doctor-patient trust relationship, which is a priority for general medicine. Hence the need for these systems to be personalized according to the needs of general medicine which has the responsibility, precisely for the relationship of trust with the patient and for the role within of the public health system, to guarantee systems that respect the professional role of the doctor in the dynamics of the demand for health for their patients primarily in the national health system and then also with respect to private supply”.

“When this survey was set up – concluded Luca Puccioni, CEO of MioDottore – we immediately thought that the results would be useful to everyone. To us as well as to the institutions and hospital managers. These are numbers that certify a general problem, that of time management by doctors, both family doctors and specialists. Wasting time on ‘non-clinical’ work not only means inefficiency, but also costs and more work for doctors. A problem that must be addressed 360 degrees, both from the point of view of the healthcare system, both from those who support it with high added value services. As appears from the survey, the solutions are there, the categories of doctors are aware of this, even in a situation in which the lack of healthcare personnel at all levels, with a key focus in family medicine, must absolutely be filled quickly”.