Have your virginity certified by a doctor: the request is rare in France, but it exists. In the privacy of a doctor’s office, it happens that women ask for this unique certificate to be drawn up. The certificate virginity certifies that the young woman has a “hymen without indentation or break “. It is about proving your virginity before marriage to satisfy traditions or religion.



The government wants to ban this practice by penalizing the writing of these certificates. Most of the time, young women who request it are subject to strong family pressure. “My father asked for a virginity test. If he knows that I am no longer a virgin, he kicks me out of the house.”, testifies on the internet a young woman. Such a request for a certificate is like a cry for help, which a gynecologist interviewed by France 2 receives two to three times a year. “These are generally women who are in the grip of a community”, says Dr. Ghada Hatem-Gantzer.

