Juarez City.– The municipal electoral assembly carried out the delivery of certificates of majority to councillors tonight.

The formal ceremony took place during the assembly session, which was attended by only 10 elected councillors.

They are Alejandro Acosta Aviña of Morena, Alejandro Jimenez Vargas of the PAN, Luz Clara Cristo Sosa of the People’s Party, Gloria Rocio Mirazo de la Rosa of the Citizen Movement, Mireya Porras of the PRI, Hector Hugo Avitia Corral of the PT, Laura Fernanda Avalos Medina of the Green Party, Sandra Garcia Ramos of Morena and Jose Mauricio Padilla of Morena.

The other councilors were unable to attend to receive the certificate for various reasons and it will be delivered to them later.