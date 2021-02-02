Real Murcia yesterday put the end to a turbulent winter market, with unexpected departures and more arrivals than expected. Although Adrián Hernández came to assure that he needed “three to four incorporations”, now he has eight new faces on his squad. A fact conditioned by the irregularity of his Murcia and what is at stake this course with the restructuring of the Second B that could leave the granas in the fourth division.

They have not reached the eleven winter signings that Deseado Flores made in 2017, but Murcia has stayed close. In the 2014-15 academic year, with Aira on the bench in the first year of this era grana in Segunda B, Murcia only incorporated Carlos Álvarez and Álvaro Rey, who arrived in April, while Samper’s death in December 2015 led to the non-arrival of signings in January 2016.

THE REALITIES 1 THE GOALKEEPER, INSURED Real Murcia has relieved Tanis, a goal that limped in various facets of the game, with Nereo Champagne, a proven goalkeeper and with a past in First and Second. 2 VERZA, THE NEW BRAIN In only one game he showed that he is the new red rudder. It brings tranquility and vision of the game, and has turned Murcia into a team with arguments from set pieces. 3 THE DESIRED MIDDLE POINT The irruption of Carrillo was the great news of the clash against the Sevilla subsidiary. He has overflow, ability to hold the ball and inventiveness. He is the midfielder that Adrián Hernández demanded

After the aforementioned revolution of Moro and Deseado Flores in 2017, a year later it was the turn of the couple formed by García de la Vega and Gómez Carmona, who signed five footballers to Salmerón, then coach of Granada. A year later, in January 2019, Cordero suffered more since the Cartagena, with the club in a war economy due to the previous gaps, had to let top-level footballers go and was only able to incorporate Parras, Miguel Díaz and Jeisson.

The technical secretariat and the board believe that Adrián Fuentes will bring the imbalance that the team was missing



Something similar to last year, when Algar could only make a record of the first team to Quereda and Meseguer and looked for a way out for Andy Escudero. The key to Murcia today is to know if it has improved with the incorporations or not.

Reforms in all lines



Everything indicates that Real Murcia has improved in defense and midfield, but not so much above, where the incorporations are still unknown. With the arrival of Champagne and the departure of Tanis, Murcia gains in security under the sticks. He has not had to make major interventions, but the Argentine’s experience is noticeable, just like his hierarchy on the pitch.

THE INCOGNITES 1 THE SUBSTITUTE FOR CHUMBI The club has bet on Mendes and Adrián Fuentes to replace the aquiline, but neither of them still has the stripes of the exgrana, who reinforces a possible rival. 2 SIDES AS ENDS Adrián pulled Iván Pérez and Adán Gurdiel as wingers in Seville despite being wingers, which shows the absence of overflow players in the squad. 3 PROBLEMS ON THE LEFT Murcia has eight defenders on the squad and has not moved a piece to reinforce its left wing, where Álvaro Moreno plays a left-back due to the low level of Iván Pérez.

The reform on the right side of the defense is also relevant with the departure of Navas and the arrival of Gurdiel and Molinero. The first is the lane with arrival at the baseline required by the grana coach and has extensive experience in Second B. The second played continuously in First and Second.

In addition, the arrival of Verza, a footballer with a hundred games in the First Division and almost three hundred in the Second, has unraveled the red game in the center of the field and ostensibly improves Yeray. It has also turned Murcia into a dangerous set-piece team with a stroke of the pen. In addition, with the arrival of Carrillo, Murcia has a playmaker with arrival and ability to retain the ball, a deficiency that neither Junior nor Pedrosa covered.

Algar’s big bet



Many fans think that the club has not supplied the departure of Chumbi with guarantees, although the technical and directive secretariat of Granada believe that Adrián Fuentes, a player who arrives from Croatia and who belonged to Alavés until a few days ago, will make him forget the aquiline. They also say that the Madrid, for whom the Vitoria team came to reject up to a million and a half years ago, can play in various positions. Even when Badajoz learned that Fuentes was coming to Murcia, he even offered the player twice, who was already tied by the granas.

Algar and Adrián have signed players with cache for defense and core, while they have risked with bets up front



Mendes, the different ‘9’ that Adrián Hernández demanded, has little curriculum and is a dismissal of Algeciras, although he has only played a few minutes, while Ton Ripoll, who has left Oviedo B for disciplinary reasons, has a profile similar to players like Pedrosa or Sandoval, who had to leave.

There are even many who think that Murcia needed some more signing for the left wing in which Álvaro Moreno, one of the best center-backs that the squad has, is playing as a side against the poor performance of Iván Pérez, a footballer who after year and a half is not giving the expected level after being one of the big bets for last year.