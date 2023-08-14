.
The return of the Fiat 600, the electrified R5 and many other “nostalgia operations” make the theme of car memories become topical. But are we really sure that motorists, especially Italians, really love the old glories?
Some time ago, with the arrival of the Fiat “Cinquecento”, the square one with the name strictly in letters, Massimo Bucchi designed a wonderful cartoon for Repubblica.it Motori (where he had his own section): the one you see on this page.
Certainly the 500 was better
Better than what?
Better than nothing.
It sounds like a joke but it’s not because the first 500 was for the Italians the alternative to nothing, at best to the Vespa. A poor, sad mobility, linked to bills of exchange, renunciations. Of course there was the excitement of the first car, the trips, often for honeymoons. But the period was difficult, full of economic problems and often unpleasant memories related to the dark years, to terrorism. A situation photographed some time ago by Michele Serra who in his memorable poem – from the book “Poetastro” (poems for wrapping salad), published by Feltrinelli – even sent fuck off the sixteenth century. Here she is.
The Italian, happy heart
climbs on the sixteenth century
and realizes that the past
magically he’s back!
Mario Riva and the Musician
Mario Scelba and the prisons
Mario Corso in the stadium
Mario Pio inside the radio:
what magic, what emotion
this great restoration!
We return to obedience
to decency to patience
to the homeland and to the hearth
to family peace.
Brothels reopen
who console the birds
abused by sad
feminist rioters.
A military son
engaged to the other daughter
some installments to pay
family Sunday.
Brides or virgins
the obedient women the schoolchildren
the grandchildren with the grandmothers
Latin on the altars.
Respect superiors!
Obey the parents!
Divorce cancelled!
Enough with the union!
The pensive Italian
he woke up from that dream
returned to today hazy
and decided his business:
he exclaimed with a strong accent
“Fuck you, Cinquecento”.
