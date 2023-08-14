.

The return of the Fiat 600, the electrified R5 and many other “nostalgia operations” make the theme of car memories become topical. But are we really sure that motorists, especially Italians, really love the old glories?

Some time ago, with the arrival of the Fiat “Cinquecento”, the square one with the name strictly in letters, Massimo Bucchi designed a wonderful cartoon for Repubblica.it Motori (where he had his own section): the one you see on this page.

Certainly the 500 was better

Better than what?

Better than nothing.

It sounds like a joke but it’s not because the first 500 was for the Italians the alternative to nothing, at best to the Vespa. A poor, sad mobility, linked to bills of exchange, renunciations. Of course there was the excitement of the first car, the trips, often for honeymoons. But the period was difficult, full of economic problems and often unpleasant memories related to the dark years, to terrorism. A situation photographed some time ago by Michele Serra who in his memorable poem – from the book “Poetastro” (poems for wrapping salad), published by Feltrinelli – even sent fuck off the sixteenth century. Here she is.

The Italian, happy heart

climbs on the sixteenth century

and realizes that the past

magically he’s back!

Mario Riva and the Musician

Mario Scelba and the prisons

Mario Corso in the stadium

Mario Pio inside the radio:

what magic, what emotion

this great restoration!

We return to obedience

to decency to patience

to the homeland and to the hearth

to family peace.

Brothels reopen

who console the birds

abused by sad

feminist rioters.

A military son

engaged to the other daughter

some installments to pay

family Sunday.

Brides or virgins

the obedient women the schoolchildren

the grandchildren with the grandmothers

Latin on the altars.

Respect superiors!

Obey the parents!

Divorce cancelled!

Enough with the union!

The pensive Italian

he woke up from that dream

returned to today hazy

and decided his business:

he exclaimed with a strong accent

“Fuck you, Cinquecento”.