There are six architects who are 32 or 33 years old and have just won the first prize in the competition called by the Barcelona City Council to redesign one of every three streets in the Eixample district. An ambitious project to transform the public space that seeks to drive out the cars and return the asphalt to the neighbors. They met at the university, they are called Cierto Estudio and in 2017 they won another international competition, this time to lead the definition of a public housing complex to be built in Plaça de les Glòries in Barcelona.

To work, they are organized in teams of two that take charge of each project or assignment, but in a weekly meeting the rest also contribute. So coral is the day to day in the office, that the composition of the couples varies from one project to another. In the video that accompanies this news, you can see the projects that will transform two of the main arteries of the city.