From: Felix Busjaeger

Kamala Harris is the Democrats’ new hope in the US election. One group could now boost her election campaign – and put Trump in his place.

Washington, DC – After Joe Biden’s withdrawal last Sunday, many of the Democrats’ hopes are resting on his possible successor: Kamala Harris. The 59-year-old Democrat immediately started campaigning against Donald Trump in recent days, can count on the support of numerous party members and is neck and neck with her Republican opponent in the first polls. US election 2024 It is currently unclear whether Harris can hold his own against the 78-year-old. But in the end, a certain group of voters could become Harris’ secret weapon in the race against Trump.

Harris could score points in the 2024 US election – a group could help her against Trump

Kamala Harris is the strong woman in the Democratic camp after Biden’s withdrawal and could become a serious competitor to Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. If the 59-year-old ends up sitting in the Oval Office, she would be the first woman to hold the office – and the first black member of a fraternity. How BBC reported, Harris is a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and most recently spoke at a meeting of Zeta Phi Beta.

Both fraternities belonged to the National Pan-Hellenic Council: a group that is commonly referred to as the “Divine Nine.” In the USA, it has around four million members. And these could end up stepping into the breach for Harris in the 2024 US election. Shortly after Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, the group announced that it wanted to launch an “unprecedented campaign for voter registration, education and mobilization.” For Harris, her fraternity could become a real secret weapon in the election campaign against Donald Trump mutate.

“Divine Nine” support Harris in the election campaign: Student association collects donations

There is one problem, however: As a nonprofit organization, the National Pan-Hellenic Council is not officially allowed to take sides with Harris in the election campaign and must remain nonpartisan ahead of the 2024 US election. However, it promises a campaign that will “activate thousands of local chapters and members of our respective organizations to ensure high voter turnout in the communities we serve.” This is in line with the way the Divine Nine has historically stood behind its own people.

Both as individual members and as a collective, the Divine Nine is based on shared values ​​of scholarship, civic engagement, and community service. With Biden’s withdrawal approaching the 2024 US election, the group has now thrown itself into supporting Harris and collecting donations. Trump, meanwhile, continues to rage against Harris at his campaign events.

Poll ahead of US election reveals trend reversal: Trump loses certain electorate to Harris

But Harris’ connection to the student movement is not the only thing that could turn out to be her only advantage in the 2024 US election: In recent months, Donald Trump has been able to score points particularly among blacks. But Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, could reverse this trend. If she is elected to the party conference of the Democrats If officially nominated, Harris would be the first woman of color to head a major party’s candidate list.

Polls conducted since Harris announced her candidacy suggest that blacks who were disappointed with Biden may be motivated by the prospect of a historic Harris presidency. This is according to a CNNreport. The survey of 1,631 potential voters between July 22 and 23 concluded that Harris is supported by 78 percent of blacks, while Trump is supported by 15 percent. Other polls ahead of the 2024 US election also came to this conclusion.

Blacks could make Harris US President: Biden’s successor on the march to victory

“The fact that blacks are turning away from Trump suggests that his influence on this population has always been fragile,” Thomas Gift, associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London in the UK, told Newsweek. Since Biden announced his resignation on Sunday and proposed Harris as his successor, the current vice president has been able to count on broad support from the black community.

Loud AP Some 90,000 Black women joined a video call for her campaign on Sunday night, while an online streaming event called “Black Men for Harris” attracted tens of thousands who pledged their support for Harris. (fbu)