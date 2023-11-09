The scientists of deCODE genetics have published a study on usable genotypes detected in the Icelandic population and on their association with lifespan. The findings of this study are among the elements that motivated the Icelandic government to announce a nationwide commitment to precision medicine.

The results of research were published on New England Journal of Medicine.

Usable genotypes and lifespan: here’s what the research says

Since the supply of precision medicine to a population requires a significant amount of data on genomics, transcriptomics And proteomics of the population, Icelanders are currently uniquely suited for this effort because they have an unprecedented amount of such data.

The study focuses on genotypes that increase the risk of a disease for which preventive or therapeutic measures have been established. These genotypes are called usable genotypes. The scientists used a population-based dataset of 58,000 whole-genome sequenced Icelanders to assess the fraction of individuals carrying actionable genotypes.

Using a list of 73 genes usable from the guidelines ofAmerican College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), scientists found that 4% of Icelanders carry a usable genotype in one or more of these genes. Diseases caused by these genotypes include cardiovascular, tumor, and metabolic diseases.

The study evaluated the relationship between usable genotypes and the lifespan of their bearers. The largest effect was seen among carriers of cancer-predisposing genotypes, who had a median survival three years shorter than non-carriers.

A pathogenic variant in BRCA2which predisposes to breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer, reduced lifespan by seven years and a variant in LDLRwhich causes high cholesterol levels and cardiovascular disease, reduced lifespan by six years.

“Our findings suggest that the identifiable genotypes in our study, which are predicted to cause severe disease, could have a drastic effect on lifespan,” he said Patrick Sulemauthor of the article and scientist at deCODE genetics.

The results showed that carriers of particular usable genotypes were more likely to die from the disease caused by these genotypes. Individuals with a pathogenic variant in BRCA2 have a sevenfold increased risk of dying from breast, ovarian, or pancreatic cancer.

Additionally, they are 3.5 times more likely to develop the prostate cancer and seven times more likely to die from prostate cancer than those who do not carry the variant.

The researchers determined that one in 25 individuals carried a usable genotype and had, on average, a shortened lifespan. “Identifying and disseminating actionable genotypes to participants can guide clinical decision making, which can lead to better patient outcomes. This knowledge therefore has significant potential to mitigate the burden of disease for individuals and society as a whole,” he said Kari Stefanssonauthor of the paper and CEO of deCODE genetics.

