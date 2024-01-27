Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

A type of vegetable is said to have an anti-cancer effect when consumed regularly. The study not only comes to a new result, but also refutes the previous state of research.

Bremen – There are now significant advances in treatment for most types of cancer. According to the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, death rates have fallen by seven percent for women and twelve percent for men since 2010. Nevertheless, it is Cancer in Germany after Cardiovascular diseases are the second most common cause of death.

In order to contain the widespread disease, it is not only essential to research possible treatments, but also to examine precautionary measures. Researchers from the University of Newcastle have recently devoted themselves to this task. In their study, they came to an astonishing result: a certain food is said to reduce the risk of cancer by up to 20 percent.

Reduced risk of cancer: what food is it?

“In summary, it can be said that the consumption of carrots is clearly associated with a reduced risk of cancer,” it says published abstract by the researchers. Study leader Charles Ojobor explains: “Our analysis has shown that people who eat five portions of carrots per week have a 20 percent reduced risk of developing cancer.” Even eating just one portion reduces the likelihood of developing cancer. by four percent.

Almost 200 studies with a total of 4.7 million participants were used for the investigation. Ojobor further explains that given previous studies that had focused primarily on the pigment carotene found in carrots, there was a huge amount of data to analyze. The dominant beta-carotene in the food gives carrots their orange color, is converted into vitamin A in the body and is therefore said to be good for the eyes, skin and the immune system.

Carrots are good for the eyes – myth or truth? In fact, vitamin A has a positive influence on maintaining vision. If the supply of vitamins is insufficient, deficiency symptoms can occur, which in turn can cause vision problems, for example. With a balanced diet, there is no vitamin deficiency – and therefore no deficiency of vitamin A. However, no amount of carrot consumption can improve existing vision problems. See also 50 years old | Award-winning architect Anssi Lassila: "Wood cut from the forest could be used for construction rather than for making cardboard" Source: AOK health magazine

The result now shows that this compound has “no positive effect on cancer in controlled experiments”. The researchers thus refute the theory that carotene is supposed to reduce the risk of cancer. “That's why we studied carrots for their content in another type of phytochemical, polyacetylenes, which have strong effects on cancer,” says Ojobor. Carrots are therefore a “main dietary source of several potentially anti-cancer compounds”.

Carrots reduce the risk of cancer – other foods also help

But it's not just the carrot that is a real miracle food: Brussels sprouts are also said to be effective against cancer – but in terms of treatment, not prevention. The study also notes that consuming Brussels sprouts may help with chronic diseases such as diabetes. The prerequisite here is that the vegetables are steamed and not fried or boiled, otherwise “health-promoting properties” are lost.

A new study finds that carrots can reduce the risk of cancer. © Fabian Sommer / dpa

This primarily refers to glucosinolates. These are chemical compounds that interact with proteins that are involved in repairing damaged DNA and promote cell death in cancer tumors. Dr. Kirsten Brandt, lecturer at the University of Newcastle, explains: “When you cook the Brussels sprouts, many of the important compounds are transferred into the water.” So if you want to eat not only healthy but also health-promoting, you should steam vegetables in the future. (cln)