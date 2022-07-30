Home page politics

Does the gas crisis in Germany threaten the food industry? The rare good is essential for production – this could become a problem for articles.

Berlin – Impending gas shortages are threatening food on the shelves of supermarkets and discounters. the Gas crisis in Germany firmly under control and is currently causing great concern for politicians and consumers. Because of the shortage and the impending gas emergency, prices have been rising for months and these could cause huge problems with the next utility bill 5000 euros additional costs for consumers due to the gas crisis in Germany bring. But if the gas were to be divided up during an emergency, an area could suffer that could ultimately have a significant impact on the consumer behavior of people in Germany: the food industry.

Gas crisis in Germany: Due to the impending gas emergency, certain foods could disappear

Many customers have already noticed it during their weekly bulk purchases over the past few weeks: almost all groceries have become significantly more expensive since the outbreak of the Ukraine war and the problems with gas supplies. But rising prices for cheese, bread or sausage could be in Germany This is just the beginning: if gas becomes scarce, the production of some foods could be shut down for months. According to information from Bavarian Radio the first dairies are therefore already preparing for a crisis situation.

The concern is actually not unfounded: should there be a shortage due to the gas crisis in Germany, gas could be rationed and given priority to protected consumers. This includes private households and the critical infrastructure. According to Klaus Müller, President of the Federal Network Agency, products and offers “that fall into the leisure and well-being area” could not be supplied with gas in case of doubt. In the meantime, the scenario had improved due to the fact that the operation of Nord Stream 1 was resumed.

Less choice in the supermarket due to the gas crisis in Germany: manufacturers go into crisis mode

So there are no chocolate Santa Clauses at Christmas? Theoretically it is possible. In the cold months, not only the gas heating plays a decisive role, but also the food supply of the citizens. While Consumers in winter, probably because of the gas crisis in Germany, probably to the blanket have to reach for it, it is considered unlikely that they will go hungry. However, it could happen that there could be significantly less choice available on the supermarket shelves. As the Southgerman newspaper writes, there would already be gaps in the stocks of some retailers due to the Ukraine war and broken supply chains.

The manufacturer Nestlé recently announced that the German plants are preparing to deal with a shortage of gas. That reported the food newspaper. As a result, the locations would primarily produce essential products due to the gas crisis in Germany. Sweets could then become a scarce commodity for retailers. Meanwhile, consumers are looking for soaring gas prices Alternatives to gas heating.

Gas crisis in Germany: Federal Network Agency does not see all areas as critical to the system

At the request of Ruhr24 however not announced. The company’s possible plans also coincide with the statements made by the head of the Federal Network Agency, Müller. With his comment that chocolate biscuits are “probably” not critical to the system, he had caused great concern among producers.

The keyword in the gas crisis in Germany seems to be “systemically important”. Which manufacturer that actually is could become a bone of contention in the coming weeks. Because on closer inspection, all areas of production have their justification, intertwine and complement each other. The fact that sweets could be placed further down the priority list is probably less surprising. But loud Suddeutscher Zeitung it makes little sense to exclude entire production categories or sectors.

Sweets for emergencies: Energiekreise products are important in emergencies – this also applies to the gas crisis in Germany

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance thinks relatively highly of confectionery – even in times of the gas crisis in Germany. For emergencies, these are considered durable and high-energy products. Although not all sweets are equally systemically important, they still have a certain importance in emergency care.

As stated in the corresponding article in the daily newspaper, an existential one could quickly be forgotten in the debate about systemically important food areas: the animal feed industry. In many cases, this represents the basis for many production chains. And these usually start with the fertilizer. Bernhard Krüsken, General Secretary of the German Farmers’ Association, has a similar view: “Without nitrogen fertilizers, there is a risk that crop yields will fall by around a third,” he says.

Less baked goods due to the gas crisis in Germany: bakers could reduce their supply

Large-scale bakers also believe it is possible that the gas crisis in Germany will mean fewer baked goods on supermarket shelves in the future. If the theoretical gas emergency prevails, “there is basically only the possibility of temporarily no longer producing certain types of baked goods,” said Armin Juncker, general manager of the Association of German Large Bakeries, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. It is still unclear which baked goods could be affected. However, baking could be all the more energy-efficient if manufacturers were to reduce to just a few varieties.

Grain, fertilizer and food processing: the chain of relevant sectors and companies in the food industry is getting longer and longer on closer inspection and could mean a lot of work for the experts who will be prioritizing in the coming weeks in the event that the gas crisis in Germany becomes more dramatic grant. Now it remains to be seen whether consumers will not only have to limit themselves to a reduced range of sweets in the coming winter.