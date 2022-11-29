Home page World

What role does diet play in coronary artery disease? A study is now examining the effects of grain choice.

Frankfurt – Coronary heart disease is according to the Robert Koch Institute the most common cause of death in Germany and around the world. With this one mostly chronic illness the large veins that actually supply the heart with oxygen are constricted. This also means that the heart is less well supplied with blood. This can lead to a variety of problems, such as heart attacks, heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia, according to the institute.

A study now shows that diet can play a significant role in the development of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack and, in the worst case, to death. Which cereals are on the menu can influence whether heart disease develops at an early stage or not.

Diseased heart: what influence diet can play

For the Study examined Iranian researchers over 2000 people. While the control group showed no abnormalities in the coronary arteries, the other group showed premature, significant narrowing. Cases in which the woman is not yet 65 or the man is not yet 55 years old are described as early-onset coronary heart disease. The researchers evaluated the diet of all test participants using various questionnaires. The distinction between whole grains and refined grains was particularly important for the study.

Primarily whole grain product such as buckwheat, millet, rolled oats, quinoa, brown rice, wild rice, whole barley, rye or wheat. The husk, germ and endosperm of the grain remain intact. Refined grain : Grinding removes bran and germ. Although this extends the shelf life, important fiber and other important components are lost.

Heart attack and diet: what role grains play in heart health

The researchers came to clear conclusions: “A diet that contains a high proportion of unhealthy and refined grains can be considered similar [ungesund] seen as eating a diet high in unhealthy sugars and oils,” the study’s lead author, Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei, describes the results.

The more refined grains the study participants consumed, the higher their risk of early coronary artery disease. At the same time, the experts found that increased consumption of whole grains reduced the risk. Already in 2015 had one Meta-analysis of a total of 18 studies showed that increased consumption of whole grains has a protective effect against coronary heart disease.

“As more and more studies show a global increase in the consumption of refined grains, as well as the impact on overall health, it’s important that we find ways to encourage and educate people about the benefits of consuming whole grains,” said Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei . (slo)