Genoa – The gymnasts Alice and Asia D’Amato, the swimmers Alberto Razzetti and Francesco Bocciardo, then the swimmer Martina Carraro and the judoka Viviana Bottaro have already paraded at Palazzo Tursi to receive the banner of San Giorgio. Good last now, and only because they were able to qualify later than their illustrious fellow citizens and future Olympic colleagues, the synchronette Costanza Ferro and Linda Cerruti and the Paralympic rower Gian Filippo Mirabile.

In the ceremony organized on Friday from Municipality of Genoa, the councilor Paola Bordilli, flanked by the president of the Panathlon Club Genova, Maurizio Daccà did the honors.

Linda Cerruti explains the roots of their success, which sees the land of the Rising Sun on the most immediate horizon, but they arrived at it because they were exhibited and grown by Rari Nantes Savona. “Being part of such an excellent school is a great fortune, if it weren’t for this club and the excellence that coaches and managers have, we wouldn’t be here. So a really big thank you, she believed in us since we were little, she raised us and continues to make us grow both as athletes and as people “. Of the high prestige conferred on her, Cerruti proudly says that “it is an honor for me too, to this flag all over the world and in this case in Tokyo “

Obviously Costanza Ferro is also proud. “This flag will surely come with us, we are both Genoese, we were born here and it is an honor to carry it with us”. The long-awaited qualification came at the very last, due to the notorious postponements and calendar shifts caused by Covid: “A long year, they kept moving the qualification to us, it had to be in Tokyo, then they moved it to Barcelona but in the end we did it too. Monday we leave for Rome and go back to our bubble, we stay there until the Olympics. “But now it is not time to stop, indeed we have to start with the preparation, on which he dispenses some anticipation:” We have prepared two new teams, two new doubles, now in the next few days we will also collaborate with an American choreographer who will help us to perfect all the exercises even more. We can’t wait to get into the tub in Tokyo ”.

So comes the best, or the Games. A great result but, Linda specifies, “behind there are really many hours of training, it is a sport that really requires many hours and a lot of sacrifice, from 8 to 10 hours a day for 6 days a week. our days in the pool. There is a lot of sacrifice, but luckily there is also a lot of satisfaction ”. Cerruti also highlights how the qualification was made much harder by the difficult situation: “We had not competed for two years and it was very difficult to continue to accumulate adrenaline and never have a way to download it”.

Not in the water but above it Gian Filippo Mirabile moves. Perhaps with a different awareness than girls, but radiating the same happiness, the rower of the Sportive Murcarolo he does not hide that qualifying “was an indescribable emotion. I think it may be my last chance, but given how it went let’s say that perhaps, more than that, it is instead a starting point. I’m happy and happy, now let’s see what I can get out of the hat in Tokyo ”.

He therefore refers to a magician’s trick, but with a lot of pragmatism he pleasantly manages to break a bit of magic when he tells what he expects from the five-circle trial: “Tokyo I imagine it as Pra ‘!“. A particular statement and in some ways strong and suggestive, which explains in detail: “It is a regatta field by the sea. In my opinion it remains a race. It is an Olympics, it will be exciting, but it will be a race like many others. Even if they say it is a particular, different thing. We’ll see”.

