César Cubero

At the end of the first half of 2019, the Cerro Prieto dam it had only 46.83 percent of water storage; However, two years later, it lost 68.46 percent of the vital liquid it had left.

Today it registers 14.76 percent of filling and with only 44.3 million cubic meters stored, its condition is delicate and the diagnosis, of agony.

The three main dams from Nuevo León: The Knife, The Mouth Y Cerro Prieto they have 34.24 percent less water stored than two years ago.

According to official data on the behavior of the dams’ storages in the state, Cerro Prieto It has a storage capacity of 300 million cubic meters, and at the end of the first half of June 2019 it had 140.5 Mm3; however, it is now at a critical point with only 44.3 Mm3.

La Boca has a capacity of 39.5 Mm3, a couple of years ago its storage was around 32 Mm3, while in June of this year it went to 24.6 Mm3, a reduction of 23.13 percent.

The reservoir has 62.22 percent of its stored water level. While El Cuchillo, its storage reaches 1,123 Mm3, while in June 2019, the catchment was 837 Mm3 and today it has 594.9 Mm3, a difference of 28.92 percent less.

The storage of the three dams mentioned is 1,462.5 Mm3; In June 2019 they added a thousand 009.5 Mm3 and in June 2021 they accumulate 663.7 Mm3, which is equivalent to that today there is 45.38 percent of filling in the state’s dams and that in two years the water with which it state account.

