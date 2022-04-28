Cardozo gives wings to Cerro

End of the first 45 minutes of the match and Cerro Porteño opens the can in discount time. End of infarction in Paraguay, where the locals began wanting to have proteganismo, but little by little they were giving ground to Peñarol. Dawson saved Carbonero from the first half an hour into the game, but the goalkeepers can’t always avoid the debacle. Thanks to a play by Cerro, Cardozo gave wings to his team. Rodríguez took out Aquino’s chest. The winger, with a movement of the hip, gave the ball to the space left on his back for the incorporation of the side. Cardozo took a right hand out of his sleeve that Dawson could do little to stop.