Cerradinho Bioenergia announced in a statement that it began operating its first sugar factory this Sunday, the 14th, located in the industrial complex of Chapadão do Céu (GO). The new factory has the capacity to produce 1,500 tons of VHP (Very High Polarization) sugar per day and required an initial investment of R$289 million. Construction began in October 2023.

“We are expanding and diversifying our product mix, which reinforces our commitment to business competitiveness, taking advantage of the favorable sugar price scenario to add versatility to our operations. This is a milestone in the Company’s history and we are already expecting the first results of the start of operations, still in this harvest”, stated the CEO of Cerradinho Bioenergia, Renato Pretti, in the note.

In May 2024, Cerradinho’s Board of Directors approved an additional investment of R$189 million for the second phase of the factory, which will increase production capacity by another thousand tons per day, or 20 thousand 50 kg bags per day. With the completion of both phases, scheduled for the first half of the 2025/26 harvest, Cerradinho Bioenergia’s annual sugar production will reach 540 thousand tons.