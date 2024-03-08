“Historical recovery rates are around 15%”, said the Secretary of the National Treasury

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said he expects the federal government's revenue to grow from the judgments foreseen in the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) in 2024. The economist emphasized that there is a stock of R$1.2 trillion to be analyzed. “The expectations of the president of Carf, [Carlos Higino], and he has already said this publicly, is to judge R$800 billion this year. It is an important amount. Historical recovery rates are around 15%, a little more, depending on the success of the transactions”, he stated. The statements were given to the podcast Stock Pickersin an interview published this Friday (8.Mar.2024).