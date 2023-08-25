Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2023 – 20:54

The secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, denied this Thursday, the 24th, that the body is exposed to exchange risk with the financing of the Climate Fund from the external issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds, which should have its debut later this year. The expectation is that around R$ 10 billion of what will be raised with the new bond will be allocated to the Climate Fund, which is managed by the BNDES.

Funding with the “green bonds” and, consequently, the payment of interest on maturity, will be in dollars, while the amount obtained from the operation will finance sustainable projects in Brazil, valued in reais, whose return – which will be passed on to the Treasury – will also will be in Brazilian currency.

According to Ceron, the rate of return of the Climate Fund, which will finance sustainable projects, between 6.15% and 8%, as approved by the National Monetary Council (CMN), already provides this margin. But, in any case, he argued that, in practice, the Union has no exchange rate risk due to its creditor position in dollars. Up to the last 18th, international reserves totaled US$ 342.257 billion.

“Any devaluation of the real against the dollar reduces the public sector’s net debt, and does not increase it. And so the operation has no impact on the net debt of the public sector, regardless of whether it goes up or down. As we are dollar creditors, this protects us”, said Ceron, after a press conference on the National Monetary Council (CMN).

Today, the bond issuance framework was approved by the Interministerial Sovereign Sustainable Finance Committee and should be forwarded tomorrow to the second round of independent opinion “Second Party Opinion Provider”, which should give the final opinion next week. Ceron’s expectation is that the following week, starting on September 4, the text of the emissions framework will be released to the general public. Afterwards, the roadshows would begin.

In addition, the CMN raised the rates of return on the Climate Fund, which now vary between 6.15% and 8%, previously 0.1% to 3%. The upgrade was important to provide financial support for the issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds at no fiscal cost to the Treasury. Part of the amount collected from the external issuance (R$ 10 billion) – which will be the first “green” issue in Brazil – will be passed on to the fund, which will then transfer back the money updated with the rate of return.

Volume of sustainable bonds

The Secretary of the National Treasury said that the volume of the first issue of sustainable sovereign bonds must be above US$ 1 billion to “be relevant”. “The idea is that it has relevance, and for that it has to be above US$ 1 billion”, stated Ceron.

He pointed out that, for market reasons, he could not open the number at that time.

“The exact amount could be above that. But we can’t spike volume. Just to have dimension, it is a representative issue”. The expectation is that the dialogues that precede the issuance will start in the week of September 11th, explained Ceron.

This Thursday, the 24th, the Sovereign Sustainable Finance Committee approved the text of the framework for sustainable bonds, following notes made by an external opinion – “Second Party Opinion Provider”. After the committee’s approval today, the document is sent one last time to the external audit to give the final word.

“Tomorrow it is forwarded to Second Party Opinion. And the expectation now, as it was the approval of the rectifications requested by them, goes to final approval”, said the Treasury secretary.

Ceron expects this process to be completed by next Friday, September 1st. The following week, therefore, the document would be published, prior to the roadshows. “And in the week of September 11, the process of dialogue to prepare the issue begins. Which, again, doesn’t necessarily mean September, October; just leave it ready for issuance and wait for the right moment, ”he said.

