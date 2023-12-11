Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 16:10

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, stated this Monday, 11th, that the debt management team “did work so as not to cause volatility in the market” next year. With the expectation of continuing with the issuance of bonds in 2024, the secretary also pointed out that a “well-established and no surprises” calendar was drawn up.

Ceron did not specify, however, whether he was referring to internal or external issues, nor the category of securities.

According to the secretary, the debt management team has done “excellent” technical work to avoid market volatility. Regarding the issuance of bonds, he pointed out that the government was ready to issue them this year, but due to a worsening in the external market, this window ended up being missed.

“We were ready for issuance, we had a substantial worsening in the foreign market. It was a difficult time, but be patient, we missed the window, but when it opens again we will make that decision,” she declared.