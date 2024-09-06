Orbán on the Salis case: “Italian style to elect to Parliament those who commit crimes”

During the 50th edition of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Viktor Orbán answered journalists about the effect that seeing Ilaria Salis at the European Parliament has on him. According to the Hungarian president ““it’s strange” to see Ilaria Salis sitting in the European Parliament. “It’s an Italian question – he explains while speaking on the sidelines with journalists at the Thea Workshop in Cernobbio – and if you like to delegate this kind of people that’s your business“. “From the Hungarian point of view – he continues – it is more than surprising: coming to Hungary in an organised andomitting acts of violence against citizens walking on the street and then being elected to the European Parliament is the Italian style, not the Hungarian one“. “It is a crime – he concludes – even if we cannot prosecute her now because parliament will probably grant her immunity”.

Salis on Orban: “He’s a tyrant”

“It does not surprise me that Orban finds it unacceptable that tens of thousands of Italians opposed his revenge against anti-fascists by electing me to the European Parliament. For him and his fascist associates in Hungary and around the world, true democracy is simply intolerable.”

The MEP of the Italian Left, Ilaria Salis, wrote this on social media, replying to the harsh criticisms leveled at her by the Hungarian Prime Minister in Cernobbio.Listen to how the tyrant of the so-called illiberal democracy speaks, observe his contempt for the rule of law and the principle of presumption of innocence.“, attacks Salis.

Cernobbio: Orban, Meloni? She’s my Christian sister

Giorgia Meloni “is my Christian sister. Previously, this type of relationship did not have much weight in the European Union, but now cultural foundations play a much more important role than before.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this on the sidelines of the Thea Forum in Cernobbio, answering a question about his relations with the Prime Minister. “She is not just a colleague, she is my Christian sister,” the Hungarian prime minister reiterates. “She is a fundamental political element for Hungary and I think also for Italy. This cultural aspect of politics is returning again in Europe.” “I do not know that she aspires to become chancellor of Germany,” Orban continues, answering a question about whether the Italian prime minister is the new Merkel. “It is not the best job today.”

EU: Orban, old Commission failed, today is similar

“The previous European Commission has proven to be a failure in terms of the competitiveness of the European economy, immigration, stopping war.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters on the sidelines of the Thea Forum in Cernobbio. “But today in Brussels they have decided to create essentially the same Commission, so even though I think people can change and do better than before, it is very hard to believe,” Orban continued. “I will try to support the Commission as much as possible, but being a rational man I think they have ignored the voters’ desire for change. “The same establishment is still there in Brussels. And that is not a good thing,” the Hungarian prime minister stressed.

EU: Orban, I know Fitto, he is an exceptional man

“Fitto? I am not the president of the Commission, I am only the president of the Council. I know him, he is an exceptional man”. Thus said the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, answering reporters who asked him about the possibility of an executive vice-presidency of the EU for Raffaele Fitto.