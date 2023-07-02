Puglia, viticulture on its knees. The Farmers’ Confederation: “Urgent action is needed”

“The downy mildew has almost completely destroyed the crops on which, over the next few weeksthe winemakers hoped to count after a full year of work. The situation is very serious in Cerignolaas well as a Ordona, Carapelle, Orta Nova, Stornara, Stornarella and in several centers in the province of Foggia. The Puglia Region must proceed with the delimitation of the affected territories and with the proposal for a declaration of the State of Calamity to the Ministry of Agriculture”.

The words of Gennaro Sicolo, president of CIA Puglia, summarize the requests at the center of the public assembly convened by the agricultural organization. In a council chamber packed with many winegrowers, in addition to the president Sicolo, they spoke Matthew Valentine (CIA Capitanata executive); the mayor of Cerignola, Francesco Bonito; the municipal councilor for Productive Activities, Sergio Cialdella; Vito Merradirectorate CIA Capitanata e Angelo Mianopresident of CIA Capitanata.

THE REQUESTS. The declaration of the state of calamity; contributions to be disbursed quickly to companies to make up for lost production; support to companies for the exorbitant costs incurred with treatments to try to save production; a moratorium on taxes, rates, mortgages and social security contributions; the extension of these benefits to processing companies; the expansion of damage from environmental catastrophe and the adjustment of the resources inherent to the AgriCat fund; and finally, derogations for organic farms. These are the proposals that CIA Italian Farmers of Capitanata and the Municipality of Cerignola refer to the Ministry of Agriculture to deal with the disaster caused by downy mildew and the damage connected with the bad weather that is sending the wine sector of Cerignola, Ordona, Carapelle, Orta Nova, Stornara and Stornarella in the province of Foggia upside down .

THE SITUATION. The massive diffusion of downy mildew has almost completely compromised the crops. The grapes in the process of formation have been destroyed. There will be no harvest or grapes. The damages are enormous for the winemakers, who in this way have seen not only their income wiped out but have also been forced into debt for the treatments with which, in vain, they have repeatedly tried to save what can be saved. Therefore, agricultural workers are also in extreme difficulty, which see the possible working days of the harvests foreseen before the disaster vanish. A situation that will also have serious repercussions on the cellars and on all related industries in the grape and wine supply chain.

“For this reason – concluded Angelo Miano, president of CIA Capitanata – in agreement with the Municipality of Cerignola, we ask for quick and timely decisions to quickly implement all the measures necessary to support a sector mortally affected by the torrential and persistent rains of recent weeks”.

