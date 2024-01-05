Cerignola (Foggia), storm on the municipal calendar with girls in miniskirts. But the councilor replies: “We promote beauty”

A new “San Benedetto” case breaks out, the sexy calendar created by the municipal council and ended up in the media storm due to the mystery on the subsidies. In fact, the photographic initiative sponsored by the Municipality of Cerignola, in the province of Foggia, is causing controversy. showing glimpses of the historic Terra Vecchia neighborhood next to young women in miniskirts and tank tops. The shots were taken on the occasion of a Miss Italia stage last July in Cerignola by Giuseppe Belviso, owner of Belviso photographers, who underlines that “the photos were requested by the municipal administration which wanted to create the calendar for artistic purposes “.

READ ALSO: San Benedetto: sexy calendar as a gift on newsstands, but no one knows why

The Impegno donna association did not like the initiative whose president Franca Dente believes it is “absurd to represent an ancient neighborhood rich in history with women's bodies: the era of sexual liberation, the apparently radical changes, the modifications of gender roles that have occurred in the family, the stereotypes about which the image of the female body is played in advertising do not seem to have changed”. For Gianvito Casarella, city coordinator of Fratelli d'Italia, it would have been better to “focus on other 'beauties' of Cerignola, with something more modern and truly promotional”. The Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Cerignola, Rossella Bruno specifies that “'Miss Italia in Terra Vecchia 2024' is not the institutional calendar of the city” but it is “the spin off of the provincial selections of the historic Miss Italia beauty contest, hosted last July by the city of Cerignola.

On that occasion it was proposed to the municipal administration to sponsor and contribute to the organization of the event and the creation of the calendar”. “As a woman – she concludes – I don't feel offended by the naive representation of female beauty contained in the calendar. As an administrator, I appreciate the initiative to promote the beautiful and historic Terra Vecchia”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

