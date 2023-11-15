The body of the homeless man found yesterday afternoon in a drainage ditch in the Peagna hamlet of Ceriale has been identified. This is Massimo Romano, 47 years old, from Novi Ligure. His sister had lost track of him a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, the hypothesis of murder takes shape: the victim has a fractured face. The autopsy will clarify further details. Now investigators are trying to understand whether the man was killed where he was found or elsewhere and subsequently transported to Ceriale and abandoned in the canal.

The body was found in the Via Tagliasacchi area, wrapped in a blue blanket tied to the legs with wire, probably to prevent it from flying away. Next to the body, now in an advanced state of decomposition, is a backpack.