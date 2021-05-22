Enrique Cerezo he is a happy man. The Atlético president accompanied his players in Zorrilla and, after the meeting and confirmed that the rojiblanco team is the league champion, he attended the Movistar microphone to make an assessment of what happened.

Emotion. “Very happy and sorry that our people have not been able to attend these last games, our friends … We send them a big hug, it has been an exciting game and congratulate all the Atléticos. A very difficult league, with a pandemic that has been terrible … “.

A special League: “I send a hug again and we ask for restraint in the celebrations, that they comply with the Health regulations and that we will have time to celebrate it, we have a whole year for it …”.

Luis Suarez: “He is a magnificent player and an excellent person. He has shown it on the field and after the game with that emotion. He is a great scorer, which we all want. He is renewed and it only depends on him if he wants to continue, but I think not will have doubts

Simeone: “He is the coach with the most titles at Atlético. He will do what he really wants to do, if he wants to continue he will continue and if not, he will leave. But I think he is determined to continue.”