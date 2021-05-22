The president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, has offered his vision in Movistar Plus about Valladolid-Atlético, which will be played in a few minutes:

Players: “They are very excited. They will go out as always to win the game and the sooner the better “.

Sensations: “I am calm and I will get a little nervous at the beginning, but I believe that the athletics are confident and that this will be solved. We have many possibilities and we will try to exhaust them until the last moment.”

Mattress fans in Valladolid: “There were wonderful lines of many people who came near the stadium in a peaceful and sporty way, with the intention of seeing their team win.”

League Title: “We are close to the goal. If everything goes well and the circumstances are as they should be, we will achieve it, but this is football. Anything can happen, but we come to win.”

Valladolid’s delicate situation: “I know how difficult it is to be in a complicated season. I wish Ronaldo and Valladolid all the luck in the world and that they stay in the First Division, but with us as champions.”