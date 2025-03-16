03/16/2025



Updated at 5:30 p.m.





Atlético de Madrid faces a decisive appointment this Sunday against Barcelona, ​​but the wound open last Wednesday after European elimination is far from closing. Proof of this, Enrique Cerezo’s visible anger when attending the media in the directive food prior to the meeting.

The president of the rojiblanco club did not bit his tongue before Courtois’s words, who accused of “victimism” and “weeping” his exequipo. «Courtois is special. What he has to do is thank Atlético de Madrid for four years here, having won titles and shutting up, ”said the manager.

Asked about the possibility of removing his plaque from the Legends of the Metropolitan, Cerezo presumed the lordship of his club. «We are some gentlemen. We do not have to do anything against our principles. Courtois has to shut up, be calm. He is a great goalkeeper, everyone recognizes him, including us. Look if we recognize it, that he has been with us well and without any problem. What he has to do is continue as he was in Atlético: being a man and a gentleman, ”he said.

Regarding the controversy generated after the penalty shootout against Madrid, the leader remains convinced that Julián Álvarez does not double the ball. «I have the images sent by UEFA, seeing and saying that the ball touches. Does not touch the ball. And I have images that it doesn’t even touch him ».









One of the demands of the mattress parish has been the lack of action by its directive, something that Cerezo does not understand. «The fans are as pissed off, as angry, as annoying as I am. The fans what he has to understand, and they know very well because the fans of Atlético has been suffering from many assaults that we have had during the 125 years of existence, is that in the end protests, that we protect, do what you do, that we do it, denounce, that we denounce it, in the end The result is no longer going to move. It won’t move, ”he said.

A few hours before, President Atlético also charged against the Varwhich has never been amateur. «Until Wednesday afternoon we were ready to conquer the three competitions: Champions, Copa del Rey and League. At night, an inconvenience with A terrifying toolthat is not worth anything more than to harm teams and that is called Var, we truncated one of the maximum illusions that was to continue in the Champions League ».

«I don’t like the VAR, but it’s not that I say it now, I have always said it. I do not criticize the VAR for the error of the other day, which is a mistake that the VAR had, not the referee. I don’t know where they saw that the ball played twice on Julian’s leg. It is a conflicting tool that is not safe. We all believe that the VAR was brought so that football was more fair and I think it has been brought to make it more unfair, give more problems and there are more criticisms of the referee and towards the VAR, ”Cerezo concluded.