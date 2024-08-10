The seizure of drugs and electronic devices outside the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) number 3 reported by the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) yesterday was the result of the reinforcement of security measures at the entrance to the prison, stated the department of Social Communication of the corporation.

According to preliminary investigations, they were people who were trying to enter the prison but realized they would be subjected to search. They left a black backpack with drugs inside and a plastic bag with electronic cigarettes and even a homemade tattoo machine in the outside trash cans.

The reinforcement of the visitor entry area was in response to what was discovered after the fight last Sunday, August 4, which also led the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Secretariat to investigate how they were admitted.

However, the corporation’s spokesman, Antonio Garfio, claimed that what was seized were surplus items of permitted items, such as underwear, shoes and some sharp objects that the same men deprived of their liberty make with what they find in the prison.

On that occasion, items such as 15 homemade speakers, 13 board games, four wall shelves, a video game controller, three paintings of the Holy Death and a homemade fan stood out.

Then, the strengthening of screening measures for access by people from abroad was announced.

Yesterday, around noon, the corporation announced the seizure of drugs and electronic items discovered during surveillance patrols around the perimeter of the Penitentiary Center.

Initially, a black backpack was located inside a trash can, which the agents inspected and found 160 individual packages containing what appeared to be cocaine.

Following this discovery, the rest of the containers were inspected, and in one was found a plastic bag containing a nail clipper, a coil, four USB drives, two pairs of headphones, two charging cables, a Motorola brand cell phone charging box, a portable modem, a cell phone, five Pack Man brand vapes, with THC (a marijuana compound), and two Muha Meds brand vapes with cannabis extract as well.

The Secretariat assured that “investigations and scrutiny were reinforced, together with the Penitentiary System, to clarify the facts, with the objective of maintaining a system strictly within the law,” although Garfio ruled out that there are agents of Security and Penitentiary Custody indicted as probable accomplices in the entry of what was discovered in the fight.

He also said that there are video surveillance recordings from outside the prison that will be reviewed to determine who was responsible for leaving these items in the trash cans.