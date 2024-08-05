Ciudad Juárez— Social Rehabilitation Center (Cereso) No. 3 is calm after the fight that occurred yesterday, Sunday, which left seven persons deprived of liberty (PPLs) with injuries.

It was a fight involving inmates from Area 2, where members of ‘Los Mexicles’, ‘Chapos’ and ‘Los Paisas’ are held, the latter forming a criminal group with a presence in the south of the country, said a police chief from the SSPE.

Among the injured are people sentenced for homicide and kidnapping, the interviewee said.

This Monday the prison is calm and plans are being made to receive relatives of inmates who are in the area known as high security.