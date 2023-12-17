The cerebral organoids they are three-dimensional brains grown in vitro that mimic the activities of the human brain. They have emerged as valuable tools for understanding evolution, disease pathogenesis, and neurodevelopmental processes.

Recently, Assistant Professor Kosuke Kataoka, together with co-authors Yuya Sato and Toru Asahi from the Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering, Waseda University, conducted a comprehensive investigation into various strategies for vascularizing brain organoids.

The study is state published online in BMC Biology.

Cerebral organoids: here's how they can be exploited

Kataoka says, “Several strategies have been proposed to build functional vascular systems in brain organoids, however, no integrated comparative study of these strategies has previously existed.” Therefore, the characteristics and problems of each vascularization strategy have not been precisely characterized.”

Through an integrated comparison of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data, the study evaluated various vascularized human brain organoids created using different approaches, followed by an analysis of these datasets together with fetal brain data . This research outlined the impact of various vascularization techniques on cell type differentiation and transcriptomic profiles of neuronal and vascular cells in these organoids.

It was observed that all vascularization protocols improved the correlation value in most cell types. “This finding suggests that, regardless of the type of protocol, vascularized brain organoids showed a gene expression profile closer to the fetal human brain than non-vascularized organoids,” explains Kataoka.

They also found that vascular induction had transcriptomic effects on neuronal and vascular-like cell populations. The vascular cells of the fetal brain showed expression of all marker genes, but the various vascularized and vascular organoids had an insufficient expression profile. Furthermore, this expression profile was found to depend on the vascularization strategy.

The study also revealed the importance of interactions between vascular-like cells and neurons for blood vessels to develop their specific cerebrovascular profile to perform their characteristic vascular functions of the brain, such as the blood-brain barrier.

Expanding on future applications of these findings, Kataoka says, “Our findings could help provide more realistic models of the human brain with blood vessels. This will not only help develop a better understanding of the human brain, but also accelerate research into various brain diseases and enable more accurate drug screening.”

Vascularized brain organoids are unlikely to undergo cell death and are therefore expected to become the standard for future brain research.

The present research is crucial for the fabrication of vascularized organoids in the future. There is hope for the development of vascularized organoids with greater fidelity.