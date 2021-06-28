From this June 17 it will be filmed in Extremadura locations

‘Pig’, under the direction of

Carlota Pereda, a director who makes her debut in the feature film with this film that she also writes and that is inspired by her multi-award-winning homonymous short with bullying as the central theme, which earned Pereda numerous national and international awards, including the Goya for the short film or the Forqué Awards. Carlota Pereda has been a scriptwriter and script supervisor for series such as ‘Periodistas’ and ‘Motivos Personales’, she has directed series such as ‘El Secreto de Puente Viejo’, ‘LEX’ or La ‘Lola’. And his first short, ‘Las rubias’, was selected in more than 137 festivals around the world, getting some awards. Pereda is considered one of the new female talents of fantasy and horror on the Spanish film scene.

The cast is made up of Laura Galán, who already starred in the director’s homonymous short, also seen in ‘Secret origins’ and ‘The man who killed Don Quixote’, Richard Holmes, seen in ‘Hasta el cielo’, Carmen Machi, Claudia Salas, Irene Ferreiro, Camille Aguilar, José Pastor, Pilar Castro, Chema del Barco and Adrián Grösser.

The plot shows how, for Sara, a young woman with obesity problems, summer only means having to endure the continuous teasing of the other girls in her small town. But everything will end when a stranger arrives in town and kidnaps his bullies. Sara knows more than she says, and will have to decide between speaking and saving the girls, or saying nothing to protect the strange man who has saved her.

The director recalls:

«I wrote ‘Pig’ to face my fear. A fear that arises from real life. Because being a teenager can be scary. ‘Little Pig’ is Sara’s story. I know her, I know who she is, where she comes from and what she’s been through. When that happens, you can’t move on until you release the story to the world and it stops living in your head to belong to others. And he adds, happy to be able to sign his feature debut in the feature film: «I am fortunate to be able to share this journey with a wonderful team that shares my love for our characters, for their conflicts and the passion for telling stories from emotion and enjoyment, reflecting something that we all know, that we feel very close and very ours. Because ‘Cerdita’ is a Spanish rural thriller in the full sun of the Extremaduran summer. With Calippos, naps, bulls, festivals, ladies al fresco and, of course, the fear of “what will they say.”

As a project, ‘Cerdita’ was selected by the Cannes Festival within the Focus CoPro initiative and won the Pop Up Residency for the development of feature films.

This crude rural thriller full of tension, revenge, fear, dust and sweat is filmed in Extremadura locations in Villanueva de la Vera and its surroundings, until the end of July, where the director spends her summers: «For about 12 years I have been going to La Vera. There I write, there I enjoy, and there I spend my time ». The film, with a budget of two and a half million euros, is produced by Morena Films in co-production with Backup Studio and Cerdita AIE in association with La Banque Postale and Indéfilms, and has the participation of RTVE and Movistar + and the support of Eurimages , Creative Europe and the Community of Madrid.