On the hunter horizon, complications are sighted. The European Commission plans an important change for the sector throughout the community territory: lead for its toxic effects on the environment and health. Will affect … to the pellet cartridges, but also to the caliber bullets of more than 5.6 mm and even to the sports shot and the fishing. «The hunting sector It is not prepared If this happened tomorrow, ”says Josep Escandell, president of the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation (RFEC).

Lead has been prohibited in gasoline, paint and water pipes for their health risks. However, the difficult substitution in the hunting sector have maintained their use, except in wetlands, where it is already vetoed. Now Brussels proposes to extend the limitations to other outdoor spaces. He argues that, if everything continues as until now, in the next twenty years some will be released to the environment 876,000 tons of lead. The European Commission’s proposal would reduce that figure a 72%.

«The restriction would avoid the loss of Intellectual coefficient In some 7,000 children a year, which would avoid a loss of well -being of approximately 70 million euros, ”says the commission in its proposal. Every year, about 13.8 million people from families of hunters are in danger of exposing themselves to lead through hunting meat. And the discharge also affects the environment: the European Agency for Chemical Substances (ECHA) calculates that they are at risk of poisoning more than 150 million birds.

But ending lead in ammunition is a challenge and will have side effects. “There is no alternative to lead”, Escandell says. At least, a good one. The steel ammunition, he says, is “unfeasible” in shooting towards the ground, such as those that are executed in the minor hunting with species such as the rabbit that, Scandell remembers, are a plague in some parts of Spain. The problem is that the pellet of steel bounces. Nor is it equally effective to reduce other larger species, he explains.

The new legislation, to get ahead, would force many users to Check or replace your shotguns and rifles, especially those of greatest. «Preliminary studies suggest that 30% of hunters would no longer buy another Weapon, ”says Escardell, which would lead to abandonment of the activity. ECHA itself recognizes that lead restriction could “cause a short -term fall of hunting activities, since hunters must change their shooting and training with no lead ammunition.”

Other alternatives, such as Bismuth and Wolframio pellets, They are not realistic. «They are metals that are used to make microchips. They are not prepared for price or availability, ”says Escandell. The Echa calculates that they are between four and five times more expensive than those of lead.

The proposal, however, has been applauded by environmental groups. “The need to prohibit lead is undeniable,” said Barbara Herrero, from SEO/BirdLife Europe. «If EU countries like Denmark They have done it, why didn’t the rest of Europe have done? There is no excuse to continue poisoning people, nature and wildlife, ”he said.

Deadlines

For the sector, goodbye to lead is not only an economic, but also health issue, especially in a country like Spain that faces Overpopulation of species such as wild boars, roers, rabbits or goats. However, the president of the hunters says they do not oppose the new legislation, although they do necessary to work in an adaptation of the sector that, today, does not have an alternative viable to lead.

For now, the proposal has a long legislative route. It must be approved in commission, as well as by the European Parliament and by the Council. In addition, the text raises “transition periods” for hunting once approved: up to Five years for minor hunting and 18 months for the big game. “They are prudent but insufficient periods,” says Escandell.