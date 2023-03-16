ROME. The appeal sentence on the murder of the deputy sergeant of the carabinieri Mario Cerciello Rega, stabbed to death on 26 July 2019 in the Roman district of Prati, was dismantled by the Court of Cassation. In fact, there will be two bis appeals: for Gabriel Natale Hjorth on the conspiracy to commit murder, while for compatriot Finnegan Lee Elder limited to the crime of resisting a public official and aggravating circumstances. This was decided by the Court of Cassation at the end of a closed session that lasted several hours. For both, the deputy prosecutor had asked for confirmation of the appeal sentences: 24 years for Elder and 22 years for Natale Hjorth.

During the first instance trial, the two Americans were sentenced to life imprisonment. “The appeals must be deemed inadmissible,” says the deputy prosecutor, speaking of the appeals presented by the defendants’ defenders. “The reconstruction of the defense is illogical compared to Cerciello’s intervention: in fact, the carabiniere had no reason to attack Elder who immediately pulled out the knife and hit him,” says the magistrate. This would also be true if Cerciello had not qualified as a carabiniere. «You don’t attack an unarmed man with 11 blows in 20 seconds. There are therefore no conditions for self-defense», explains the deputy prosecutor. And on the full involvement of Natale Hjorth. “Natale handles the backpack where the knife was found, he washes the knife. It is he who dictates the conditions, identifies the place. It is he who gives the intellectual contribution. He is always the one who knows the Italian language and who makes arrangements», recalls the indictment.

For the judges of the Appeal, as can be read in the almost 300 pages of the reasons for the sentence, Elder behaved “totally abnormal compared to that put in place by the deputy brigadier Cerciello” and he “deliberately persisted in his aggressive action up to leading it to the tragic fulfilment» while Hjorth had a role of «organizer» and «initiator» in Elder’s action.

It was the night of July 26, 2019 when the carabiniere, on duty with his colleague Andrea Varriale, was killed a few hundred meters from the hotel where the two young Americans, Finnegan Lee Elder and Christian Gabriel Natale Hjorth, were staying, arrested a few hours after the crime. That night, the deputy sergeant, together with his colleague Varriale, was in via Pietro Cossa to recover the bag that the two Americans had taken away in Trastevere from Sergio Brugiatelli, the ‘intermediary’ with the pushers to whom Elder and Hjorth had turned to buy cocaine, receiving actually tachypirine. After the theft of the backpack, the two young Americans had organized a ‘return horse’ to get back money and drugs. However, the two plainclothes carabinieri had turned up for the appointment and Cerciello died under the stab wounds inflicted by Elder. After the murder, the two 19-year-olds had returned to the Meridien hotel in via Federico Cesi where they were identified and arrested. In the hotel room, the investigators also found the knife used to hit Cerciello, hidden in the false ceiling.

Thanks to the investigations of the carabinieri of the investigative unit, then led by Colonel Lorenzo D’Aloia, with the deputy prosecutors Michele Prestipino and Nunzia D’Elia, the Rome prosecutor’s office requested and obtained immediate judgment for the two young men. Today the word passes to the Cassation and the two Americans will await the decision in the prison where they are being held, Elder in Rebibbia and Natale Hjorth in Velletri.