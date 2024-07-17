The magistrates of the Rome Attorney General’s Office have filed an appeal with the Review Court against the decision of the Court of Assizes of Appeal that granted house arrest to Gabriele Natale Hjorth, the young American whose sentence was reduced to 11 years and 4 months by the judges in the trial for the murder of Carabinieri vice-brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega.

The American is serving his sentence in his grandmother’s house in Fregene.

In the second appeal trial, the perpetrator of the murder, another American, Lee Elder Finnegan, was sentenced to 15 years and two months in prison.



For Hjort, who has already served almost half of his sentence in prison, the judges ordered house arrest with an electronic bracelet and a ban on communicating with the outside world.