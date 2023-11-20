The court of Rome has Silvio Pellegrini, the carabiniere accused of taking the photo of Gabriel Natale Hjorth, sentenced to one yearone of the two Americans accused of the murder of Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, while he was blindfolded in the barracks in via in Selci in Rome and then spread it in a Whatsapp group. Pellegrini is accused of abuse of office and disclosure and use of official secrets. Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta had asked for a sentence of one year and two months.

“There was no investigative need to take that photo or to disclose it,” the prosecution representative said in her statement. “Nothing justifies the disclosure of photos in a chat that was not investigative, the police in the WhatsApp group were not all involved in the investigations. There was an emotional participation in the facts, which had nothing to do with the investigations”, added the pm. For the ‘bandaging’ of the American, last February, the Rome court sentenced Carabiniere Fabio Manganaro to a two-month suspended sentence, accused of a harsh measure not permitted by law.