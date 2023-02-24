The monocratic judge of Rome has sentenced to two monthssuspended sentence, Fabio Manganaro, the carabiniere accused of a penalty measure not permitted by law for blindfolding Gabriel Natale Hjorth in the barracks in via in Selci after the arrest of the two Americans, Hjorth and his friend Finnegan Elder Lee for the murder of the deputy sergeant of the carabinieri Mario Cerciello Rega, which took place on the night between 25 and 26 July 2019 in the center of the capital. Judge Alfonso Sabella also ordered a compensation of 5 thousand euros in favor of Hjorth.

In her summation, the public prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta had asked for a three-month sentence. “Is covering the eyes of a detainee a means of containment? I think not – she said – It is an unnecessary instrument of restraint that aggravates the limitation of personal freedom, a limitation that is not permitted”.

LEGAL

HJORTH – “This is an important sentence because it was considered that the blindfolding technique, considered by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) to be an inhuman and degrading practice, integrates the crime of abuse of authority”. Adnkronos the lawyer Francesco Petrelli, civil action lawyer for Hjorth, on the sentence of the monocratic court of Rome. “It has been recognized that the dignity of the person must have protection regardless, and even more, in the cases of those who are deprived of their freedom An important decision for a rule of law – underlines the criminal lawyer – in which at times the impulses of justicialism seem to prevail”.

DEFENCE – “A seriously wrong decision that unjustly punishes those who guaranteed, despite everything, the safety of the arrested person for the murder of deputy brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega”, the lawyer Roberto De Vita, defender of the carabiniere Fabio, comments to Adnkronos Manganaro sentenced to two months.