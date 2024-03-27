Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Cerana (Acto Italia): “There is no prevention for ovarian cancer”

March 27, 2024
“As an association we inform and make women aware of the symptoms of this pathology”. This was stated by Nicoletta Cerana, president of Acto Italia, speaking at the round table organized in Rome of the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (Occ) on a European initiative promoted by AstraZeneca together with the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Advocacy Groups on Gynecological Cancer (Engage) which aims to promote discussion and comparison in order to improve the quality of life and survival of women with ovarian cancer.

