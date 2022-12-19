As they age, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by EPFL’s Johan Auwerx has now discovered that when mice they grow old, their muscles fill up with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used for energy but rather perform various tasks in the cell.

The results of discovery were published in the scientific journal nature aging.

Ceramides: how they act on aging muscles

Researchers have found that, in aging, there is an overload of the protein SPT and others, all of which are needed to convert fatty acids and amino acids into ceramides. “Sphingolipids and ceramides are a complex but very interesting class of fats, and there is high potential to further study their role in ageing, as they perform many different functions,” said Dr Pirkka-Pekka Laurila, MD and lead author of the study.

Next, the scientists wanted to see if reducing ceramide overload could prevent age-related decline in muscle function. They treated old mice with ceramide blockers, such as myriocin and the synthetic blocker Takeda-2, and used adeno-associated viruses to block ceramide synthesis specifically in muscle. Ceramide blockers prevented the loss of muscle mass as they aged, made the mice stronger and allowed them to run longer distances by improving coordination.

To study this effect further, the scientists measured every known gene product in muscle using a technique called RNA sequencing. “Blocking ceramide production was found to activate muscle stem cells, causing the muscles to pack on more protein and shifting the fiber type toward fast-twitch glycolytic to produce bigger, stronger muscles in aged mice. ”, explained Dr. Martin Wohlwend, principal collaborator of the study.

Finally, the scientists examined whether reducing ceramides in muscle could also be beneficial in humans. They surveyed thousands of Helsinki men and women between the ages of 70 and 80 and found that 25 percent of them have a particular form of a gene that reduces the gene products of sphingolipid production pathways in muscle. People who had this ceramide-reducing gene form were able to walk longer, be stronger and were better able to get out of a chair, indicating healthier aging, similar to mice given ceramide blockers. See also This was the rescue of an injured hiker in Cerro de La Virgen, Culiacán, Sinaloa

“These results are very important as they provide us with a strong incentive to develop inhibitors that could be tested in humans,” says Johan Auwerx. The scientists are now embarking on collaborations with the pharmaceutical industry.

Ceramides are lipid molecules that play important roles in skin structure and barrier function, such as preventing moisture loss and protecting against environmental damage. Although the body makes ceramides, the levels in the skin decrease with age.

When ceramide levels drop, it can lead to drier, more sensitive skin or other problems. However, people can take supplements or use skin care products that contain ceramides to replenish their levels. Some research suggests that these may help improve skin health.

Ceramides, a type of lipid made up of sphingosine and a fatty acid, make up about 50% of the lipids of the intercellular stratum corneum. These are the lipids between the cells of the top layer of the epidermis.

Ceramides play a role in brain and nervous system development, but are also important for maintaining healthy skin. They create a barrier that helps prevent moisture loss, keeping skin hydrated, plump and supple. The barrier also protects the skin from harmful irritants, bacteria and other environmental toxins.

The natural aging process and overuse of harsh soaps or exfoliants can lead to loss of ceramide in the skin.

When ceramide levels drop, the stratum corneum or the skin’s outer protective barrier is compromised and tiny cracks can form. This breakdown of the skin barrier can facilitate the occurrence of skin infections and inflammation.

Replenishing lost ceramides keeps the skin barrier healthy and functioning as it should. Ceramides can lock in moisture and boost hydration. When skin is dehydrated, it can become rough and cracks can develop. See also Opium in funerary rituals 3,500 years ago

When the skin barrier is compromised, it can lead to transepidermal epidermal water loss (TEWL). This water loss refers to the amount of water that passes through the epidermis, a layer of the skin, and evaporates at the skin’s surface. As a result of TEWL, the skin can then become dry and inflamed with an increased risk of developing inflammatory conditions such as psoriasis, acne and eczema.

Research shows that ceramide cream can significantly reduce TEWL, which, in turn, increases skin hydration and improves barrier function. Some studies they also suggest that using ceramide moisturizers in conjunction with acne treatment can help combat the dry skin and irritation caused by these treatments.

The boost in hydration also helps soften and smooth the skin, improving its overall appearance. As people age, their skin changes as it loses structural proteins, such as collagen, elastin and keratin. This, and the other processes involved in the breakdown of the skin barrier, lead to thinner skin and visible signs of aging such as wrinkles, lines and sagging.

Ceramides have water retaining properties which prevent moisture loss from the skin. Hydrated skin can help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which are often more visible when skin is dry.

Ceramide creams can also stimulate the production of keratinocytes, which produce keratin. The increase in keratin helps rejuvenate the skin barrier and reduce the signs of aging. Exposure to sunlight and UV rays is responsible for 90% of visible skin changes such as wrinkles, fine lines and pigmentation changes. Dermatologists refer to this as photoaging, and it’s a direct result of cumulative sun damage over a lifetime.

One 2021 study ha found that the use of ceramide-containing moisturizers and sunscreens can protect the skin from UV damage to the skin barrier. Additionally, the products appeared to improve skin hydration, help maintain normal cell turnover, and combat redness and hyperpigmentation. See also Genetics linked to reduced lifespan of honey bees

Topical ceramides typically work well for most skin types, are safe for most people, and may not cause side effects. However, people should be aware that some cosmetic products often contain more ingredients than ceramides.

Therefore, as with any new addition to a skincare routine, performing a patch test before using it over a large area is a good practice. This involves applying a small amount of product to an area of ​​skin and waiting 24 hours for any reaction. People should be aware that ceramide dietary supplements may contain allergens, such as gluten, soy nuts, or fish.

Natural ceramides are found in the skin, while skin care products can contain synthetic ceramides.

Plant-derived ceramides can support ceramides in the skin and are chemically similar. Foods that may contain ceramides include:

some dietary supplements

Various products contain ceramides, including:

Ceramides 2 and 3 often appear on the ingredient labels of products meant for the face and neck.

Ceramides may appear as ceramide AP, ceramide EOP, ceramide NG, ceramide NP, ceramide NS, and phytosphingosine, in the ingredients list of over-the-counter products. The label may also list sphingosine, an organic chemical compound involved in the production of ceramides.

It is important to specify that this article has the sole purpose of dissemination and does not intend to replace the precious work of the medical-scientific community. If you want to learn more about the subject or undertake self-medication processes, I recommend that you first speak to your trusted doctor and in any case with your doctor who will be able to indicate the most appropriate treatments for your case or direct you to the care of the specialists most suited to your needs.

The health of both muscles and skin, including anti-aging strategies, must be tackled with the utmost seriousness to prevent any form of physical decompensation.