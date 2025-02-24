The Spanish ceramic industry, the largest producer of tiles in Europe, begins to leave behind The crisis caused by the increase in gas pricesfirst, and the posterior sales fall due to the collapse of consumption. Although he closed 2024 with a slight decrease in his sales, with 4,819 million euros, 0.9% less than the previous yearfor the first time since 2022 The sector raised its production and employment.

The Spanish tile, which It concentrates more than 90% of its national production in the province of Castellón And exports 72% of its business, closed the year with a new fall in international sales, of 2.4% as explained by the general secretary of the Ascer Patronal, Alberto Echavarria.

An evolution that was marked by the collapse of the large European markets, which involve half of the total export, with the exception of the own Spain, where sales grew by 3.1%up to 1,340 million euros. In a way, domestic sales supported both production and employment.

After losing a third of its manufacture in recent yearsin 2024 the Factories of Castellón registered a slight rebound, of 1.3%, which allowed them to manufacture 399 million square meters. In the case of employment, it has increased 5.7%, up to 15,790 workers in the sector, still far from the 17,000 prior to the crisis.

Thus, large European markets such as France, Italy and Germany registered higher or two -digit falls, which reached 14% in the transalpine market. The other face of the currency was the United States, which is consolidated as the first foreign market with 470.2 million euros in sales and 3.1% more than the previous year. A growth that is now in question by LThe possible Trump tariffs to European products.

Duty

The Ascer Secretary assured that they are expectant and “we are worried and, a lot to know, whether or not there are” those new tariffs against The importance of a country that represents 13% of the total business business. In addition, in that market, Spanish manufacturers such as Porcelanosa, Pamesa or STN sell their product at an average price much higher than other markets, with 15 euros average per square meter.

However, the employer also hopes that if finally these tariffs are generalized, they can affect its great current rivals, such as India.

“There is talk of 10% tariffs for Europe and more than 100% for the BRICs. That would be fantastic for us,” Echavarria said in the presentation of the balance of the sector in Cevisama, the largest fair in the sector in Spain that was He has opened today at Feria Valencia.

Cevisama has started with 403 signatures and brands of which a 96% They are European, mainly from Spain, Italy and Portugal (73%) as well as Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Sweden and Ukraine. The markets of origin complete Algeria, Brazil, China, Palestine and Türkiyewith exhibitors from the scope of construction or bath materials. In total they occupy about 50,000 square meters in which it is the largest sample that Alber Feria Valencia.