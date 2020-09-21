B.Ugly cups, stacked in a swaying tower; Bowls, sometimes dipped in warm color, sometimes with a rough, matt-seeming outer skin and artfully draped on top of one another. Vases that curve towards the sun like the flowers that they may one day inhabit. “21 Sculptural Things” is the name of Kirsten Landwehr’s pop-up exhibition, at which a few weeks ago she presented the “sculptural things”, the clay works of her young label “KL Keramik”, for the first time in the Berlin premises of Georg Hornemann’s goldsmith studio.

Is that art? Everyday objects? Seduction to Consume? Questions that have always somehow resonated in Kirsten Landwehr’s work. The likeable creative person is no stranger to the capital. She started her career as a stylist for fashion magazines. In 2008 Landwehr opened the now closed gallery for modern photography. She is currently curating art for a hotel that will open next year. And with Female Female, she also runs her own small fashion accessories label. “The other day a friend said he was a collector of careers. I think that applies to me too, ”she says and laughs.



Leaning towards the sun: vases by Kerstin Landwehr

With “KL Keramik”, a career has now been added. Landwehr did not choose the worst craft. After all, ceramics are currently experiencing a renaissance. It was never gone. Only today, no apartment or restaurant that is self-respecting when it comes to zeitgeist can no longer do without bowls, vases and plates, ideally made by yourself, whether glazed in bright colors or left in earthy tones. Often they come from small factories from people who have just got started and are gradually becoming more professional. Like Kirsten Landwehr.

“For me, pottery is meditative”

She started taking lessons from a friend three years ago. Twice a week, an intense and rigorous program. “At some point he said, ‘I don’t have any more time,’ and it pushed me out of the nest,” says Landwehr. So she launched her own little line of ceramic objects. She currently sells “KL Ceramics” on request, for example via her social media channels. Or, like now for the Berlin Gallery Weekend, for a month in the pop-up shop of the Salbazaar boutique in Berlin-Mitte.

She started out with a “desire for concentration”: “That sounds like a total cliché, but for me pottery is meditative.” At the same time, work today is often vague. When making pottery you would have something in your hand. Working with your hands? Anyway, that’s the longing for haptics in an increasingly disembodied digital world. Clay, perhaps the archetype of human production material, is also “incredibly exciting for Landwehr – you can work your way through it until the end of your life.”



Perfectly imperfect: ceramics by Kerstin Landwehr

It is indeed fascinating that this material, which is thousands of years old, is always used to create something new. Landwehr, for example, allows her experience in dealing with surface textures, as she still knows from fabrics from fashion, to flow into her ceramics as well as a special handling of shapes and colors – she also trained her eye for this when dealing with photography. “Basically,” she says, “everything I’ve done before amounts to pottery.”

Landwehr’s pottery thrives on small shifts in perception that irritate the viewer because they break with learned viewing habits. From everything today, her joy speaks for the unusual, “maybe also for shapelessness,” she says. “Everything is a bit wild and not too perfect.”