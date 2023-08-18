Ceramics | A craft boom took over Helsinki: Thousands queue up for ceramics courses

There are now long queues for the pottery courses at the Labor College. A solution to the situation is being sought, but there is no quick relief in sight.

Helsinki a total of five hundred people will participate in the ceramics courses of the working school this fall. There are even more people waiting. More than three thousand applicants were left without a course place.

Read more: Here are the most popular courses at civic colleges – Old favorites rule the charts

Ceramics courses have always been popular, but now their popularity has grown even more, Head of Education for Art Subjects at Helsinki Tyveonopisti Emmi Komlosi tells HS.

The college is trying to keep up with demand, but it is currently impossible.

“We try to organize as many of them as possible,” says Komlosi.

A total of 39 courses are organized, and depending on the course, they can accommodate 12–15 people. In order for all those waiting to attend the course, at least two hundred additional courses would be needed.

The problem is primarily the lack of space. Ceramics courses require suitable spaces where it would be safe to fire the works. Plenty of work and storage space is also needed. No additional facilities that meet the criteria have been found yet.

“With cats and dogs, we are always looking for more spaces,” Komlosi assures.

Teacher’s from a point of view, the popularity of the courses is double-edged. It’s wonderful that the courses are taking off, but at the same time it also makes me sad for those left on the beach, describes the visual arts teacher, ceramicist Marjut Alitalo.

“I thought with horror – that it could – when there is currently no possibility to increase the number of courses.”

Alitalo has been teaching at the labor college since 1994. Over the years, he has noticed a change in the behavior of the students. Today, students dare to be more creative than before and look for ways to express themselves more boldly, Alitalo compares to the past.

The students also keep the teacher on their toes. Trends can be seen in the course students’ work, when many want to make a serving dish for sushi or funnels suitable for hand filtering coffee, i.e. the pour over technique.

See also Parliament The Committee on Foreign Affairs blessed Halla-aho's election as chairman, but six abstentions Vocational colleges have many kinds of courses, including woodwork.

Courses the attraction is based on doing things with your hands. Many students live in peak years and miss their own time.

“They often blurt out at some point that this is a wonderful release,” says Alitalo.

As a material, clay is challenging, but also kind to a beginner. Your handprint can be seen quickly, while those who want a challenge can try more difficult techniques.

According to Alitalo, there are many reasons for the current popularity. When the rest of life is largely sitting in front of screens, doing things with your hands brings the desired counterbalance. The concreteness of ceramics tickles, says Alitalo.

“It is physically in this world, you can touch it with your hand.”

Its effect popular culture also has. A good-natured British competition show Great ceramics competition first appeared on people’s television screens and then directly in the college’s course registrations.

The atmosphere in the program is encouraging despite the competition, even if sometimes the work is not successful. The same goes for courses. The work doesn’t always turn out the way the creator would like, and failure is part of learning.

That’s why it’s important to create a safe and comfortable atmosphere for the courses, where you can practice with a good mood, says Alitalo. Often a common interest frees the course participants to talk and get to know each other.

For an experienced professional, the biggest joys can be found in the beginner courses. Few people think about the versatility of ceramics in their everyday life, even though it is used not only for art, but also for many useful items, from dishes to toilet bowls.

For the teacher, opening up new perspectives to the course participants is part of the best part of the job.

“When you get to lead interested people into the wonderful world of ceramics, it’s a real treat in a teacher’s job.”