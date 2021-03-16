The employers’ association of SMEs, Cepyme, has reelected Gerardo Cuerva as its president this Tuesday. This Granada-born businessman had been at the helm of the organization for about two years, when he was elected by the board of directors to replace the current CEOE leader, Antonio Garamendi. Today, instead, he has been appointed by the assembly.

In his speech, Cuerva has been very critical of the Executive, despite having reached seven agreements with him in the last year, as has the great CEOE, a confederation of which Cepyme is a part. “A government, or one of whose parties, that considers social dialogue, little more than a mere excuse for the next headline, for the next tweet or for one more excuse for propaganda,” he pointed out, in clear reference to United Podemos and the Ministry of Labor.

As he did after evaluating the first agreement that was reached in the social dialogue, that of raising the minimum wage by 5.5% to 950 euros per month, Cuerva spoke of “lesser evil” in the face of harmful approaches to the company. However, it has indicated that its objective in the negotiations was not to give “a blank check to the Executive, but an attempt to keep the company in the center of the board.”

In line with other public interventions, Cuerva has defended that the objective should be to gain competitiveness and that is what he has demanded of the Executive: “How can I explain to small and medium-sized companies that in the negotiations, no one from the Government has understood that the key concept for the triumph of Spain is the competitiveness of the companies? ”. The re-elected president of Cepyme, and, in addition, vice president of CEOE, has also criticized that in the reconstruction plans for the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, improving competitiveness “is not the first objective.”

Classic claims

The end of Cuerva’s speech on his re-election has taken up some of the classic demands of the employers: “Lower the tax burden, reduce contributions, undertake a labor reform that removes its focus from the ideological and puts it on productivity and flexibility , eliminate the barriers that penalize the growth of companies, fight hard against delinquencies, reduce and simplify bureaucracy, return to the single market… ”.

On the other hand, the re-election of Cuerva as head of Cepyme is just one of the organic movements that this week will take place within the organizations that make up CEOE. Next Thursday the National Construction Confederation (CNC) will elect Pedro Fernández Alen as its new president to replace the historic Juan Lazcano. Precisely, Fernández Alen is until now Cepyme’s general secretary and one of the prominent negotiators of the business side in social dialogue.