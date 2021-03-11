Several people wait their turn to buy in a hardware store in Seville. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The moderate recovery encouraged by the relaxation of the pandemic containment measures in the final stretch of 2020 helped many companies to breathe again after long months of agony. This reopening of many businesses was reflected in the data between the months of April and December of last year -when the de-escalation began-, when 57,000 of the 91,000 companies lost until March were able to regain their activity. However, that recovery has just come to a halt. As denounced this Thursday by the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (Cepyme), in February the Social Security registered about 50,000 fewer companies than in the same month of 2020. A fall that the employer associates directly to the lack of public incentives .

The total number of companies with salaried employees recorded last month was 1,276,090, 48,337 less than in the same period last year. This reduction represents a loss of 3.6% in the interannual rate, and is largely due to the loss of 20,000 companies in January and February of this year, according to Cepyme, which warns of the danger of this trend: many companies, He says, they are beginning to be unclear about their subsistence in the short and medium term despite the fact that the end of the health crisis is beginning to be close thanks to the beginning of the vaccination process.

However, the main cause that prevents many businesses from seeing the future with optimism is the liquidity and solvency problems that they drag as a result of the effects of the restrictions that have been present for more than a year. For this reason, from Cepyme they request the Government “to design measures and instruments to support efficient companies that adapt to the size and reality of the companies and that contribute to alleviate the problems that the companies manifest that would lead to the unviability of the business” .

Blow to the services

The crisis has severely hit the Spanish business fabric, in which small and medium-sized companies occupy a predominant space. These are the ones that are having the worst time and those that make up the bulk of the businesses that have not been able to move forward in recent months. According to Cepyme data, Spain currently has 1,101,628 micro-enterprises (with up to 10 workers), 36,200 less than a year ago; 145,659 small companies (from 10 to 49 workers), 10,404 less; 24,021 medium-sized companies (from 50 to 249 employees), 1,555 fewer and 4,782 large companies (250 employees or more), which have experienced a reduction of 178 compared to February 2020. “It is necessary to have more intense and adequate support, in line with from other neighboring countries, in order to avoid an additional loss of competitiveness ”, remarks the employer.

The greatest falls by sectors, in annual terms, are found in those in which the pandemic had a greater incidence, such as services (-5.3%) and industry (-2.3%). Both comprise 54,500 fewer companies than those registered in the previous year. In contrast, only agriculture, with about 7,000 more companies, compensates for the drop in the number of companies. This sectoral circumstance is immediately reflected in the classification by territories. Hence, those communities such as the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, dependent on tourism, have registered the highest falls, 6.7% and 6.6%, respectively.