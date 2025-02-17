The Employers of SMEs (Cepyme) argues that the different climbs of the minimum wage that the government has undertaken since 2018 have caused them to stop creating 350,000 salaried jobs In micropymes. This is reflected in a study on the repercussions of the SMI prepared by this association of small and medium entrepreneurs. The Cepyme Studies Center also maintains that the minimum legal remuneration already exceeds the 70% of the average net salary full -time of SMEs and that is greater than 60% of this remuneration in 42 provinces and 13 autonomies.

The organization directed by businessman Gerardo Cuerva argues that salaried employment has grown a 27.8% in the Great Companies from 2018in front of a 0.9% in the microenterprises. If the growth rate had been maintained in both sectors that were seen between 2013 and 2018 (a 22.3% and a 10.3%respectively), argues the employer, micropymes would currently have 350,000 employees further.

This reasoning implies attributing that gap in employment exclusively to the SMI. However, we must bear in mind that a part of the growth of employment between 2013 and 2018 obeyed the Economic recovery After the Great financial crisiswhich began to be seen in 2014.

The scientific literature that has studied the impact of the SMI on employment reflects mixed conclusions. Most studies focus on the rise approved in 2019, which raised this remuneration in a single year. Some works have not found evidence that raising the minimum wage has destroyed employment. Others, such as the one prepared by the Iseak Foundation at the request of the Ministry of Labor, reflect a null short -term impact, but that gradually increases over time. However, a study by the Bank of Spain published in 2021 estimated that the 2019 SMI increase avoided the creation of between 100,000 and 180,000 jobs.

