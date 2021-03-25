The distribution of direct aid for companies that carry losses due to the pandemic «Penalizes the Region of Murcia», declared the national president of ATA, Lorenzo Amor, before the start of the general assembly of Croem. It considered “inadmissible” that the central government grants aid of 53 million euros to a company with losses, and that nevertheless “Help is denied to a businessman punished by the crisis”, added Amor in reference to the airline Plus Ultra.

In the same sense, the president of Cepyme and vice president of the CEOE, Gerardo Cuerva, expressed his concern because the new line of aid of 7,000 million euros of the solvency plan “It leaves out two million Spanish companies, of which 50,000 are from the Region of Murcia, for not meeting a requirement”. In his opinion, it is not possible to speak of aid, but of compensation. “What is not invested today in direct aid to companies, will be spent later on employment policies,” he added.

Cuerva considered “an outrage” that at this time 300 companies are closing every day in Spain, a drain that encrypted more than 20,000 businesses affected so far this year. In this sense, he said that each day that passes “is an eternity”, so he demanded speed to distribute the aid.

Lorenzo Amor added that this solvency plan “has arrived late and is insufficient, although there is a bill to be ratified at this time and we ask that the distribution not be delayed.” He also stressed that it leaves 60% of the self-employed without being able to access these aid, so he bet “To correct what is necessary and urgently”.

Both leaders ask that the requirement of prior activity registration and also the one that refers to companies that had losses in 2019, which limits new aid from reaching them. Likewise, they disagree with the system of distribution by economic activities, since they do not see logical that a hairdresser does not receive any help, but a gambling establishment does. Both leaders appeared with the president of Croem, José María Albarracín, who also considered the aid “insufficient”, although he believes that it will help to “relax the concern” of businessmen hit by the crisis.